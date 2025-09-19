The Hidden Plague Of College: How Homesickness Spreads Like The Frat Flu

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you find yourself longing for your childhood bedroom and family dinners as the first weeks of college pass by? Trust me, you aren’t alone. Homesickness affects a majority of college students in their first year, and whether you are from out of state or just across the road, anyone can face homesickness. Just remember, it’s normal to wish for home while you are away for the first time and adjusting to your new college life.

It’s also important to know that being homesick isn’t just something that will go away on its own. If ignored, this feeling can grow into depression, which can alter your productivity, motivation, and even your physical health. So, here are some tips that I’ve found to ease that longing just a bit and make the most out of your college years.

Go for a walk Getting out of your dorm or apartment is one of the best ways to take your mind off that ache. Take time to walk around campus, find a hiking trail, and explore new paths. Changing your surroundings is proven to be one of the best mental restoration practices. Plus, the endorphins released from a little physical activity can make you feel energized. Avoid isolation at all costs Many people feel most homesick when they are by themselves; there’s no distraction from distressing thoughts when you are alone. However, I’ve found that it’s pretty hard to feel isolated when you are surrounded by others. So, find some clubs to join, try out a new social hobby, and branch out to meet new people. Once you find the people that you feel most comfortable with, it will be easier to share your feelings and find support. Find a new comfortable spot Homesickness often stems from discomfort in your new environment. One way to dull this specific pain is to find a new spot where you feel joy, such as a coffee shop that plays great music, or maybe a hidden spot in the library that you can spend hours in. It’s also important to make new memories in these places, ones that you can think about when the memories from home start creeping back. Listen to your favorite playlist Music is proven to boost mental health. Do you have any songs that remind you of happy memories? Compile a playlist of those songs, shuffle it, and play them every now and again when you want to remember. You can also find some upbeat playlists with songs that give you a good vibe that is sure to lift your spirits. Photo by Mink Mingle from Unsplash Laugh out loud Laughing is one of the quickest ways to cheer up and immediately enhance your mood. Laughter emits those feel-good chemicals that make our days a little brighter and make those hard moments feel a little easier. So find a comedy you haven’t seen, rewatch your favorite comfort comedy show, and have your friends tell you their best knock-knock jokes that are sure to get you laughing! Know that everything will be okay There is a reason people say there’s no place like home. It’s hard to let go of the life you made for yourself there. But you would be doing yourself an immense disservice if you didn’t take every opportunity you had to make your new environment feel just as special. Even if you can’t see it now, know that it gets easier and you will find your place in college. It may not be immediate, but it will come.

I promise that the feeling of homesickness diminishes over time, though I can’t ensure that it will disappear forever. So feel your feelings, call home, and get back out there! There are countless other ways to make yourself feel better that aren’t included on this list, so find what works best for you.