Events to Attend For National Recovery Month and Suicide Prevention Month

You might have heard that September is National Suicide Prevention Month, but did you know that it’s also National Recovery Month? September was designated National Suicide Prevention Month in 2008 to raise awareness about suicide, honor those who have died by suicide, and provide a time for people to work together on improving suicide care practices and reducing suicides. Concurrently, September was designated National Recovery Month in 1989 to help those in or seeking recovery and to raise awareness about the four major dimensions of recovery: health, home, community, and purpose. As we examine both this year, here are five events occurring in Central Florida that can help you play an active role in raising awareness for recovery and suicide prevention.

Volusia County walk On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Central Florida chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host a Community Walk in Volusia County. Located at the Kenneth W. Parker Amphitheater, check-in will begin at 8 a.m. with the event formally starting at 9 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to volunteer at the event, donate to the cause, and bring memorial signs to display along the walk route. You can also register online before the event and check out their website to read the event guide. Some activities that will be offered during the event include rock painting and bracelet making. The order form for memorial signs can also be found on the website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFSP Central Florida Chapter (@afspcentralflorida) L.E.T.S. Save Lives, Suicide Prevention for the Black and African American Communities L.E.T.S., standing for “listening, empathy, trust, and support,” Save Lives: Suicide Prevention for the Black and African American Community, is focused on “reduc[ing] cultural stigma, foster[ing] conversations about mental health, and rais[ing] awareness of suicide prevention for individuals who identify as Black or African American.” As suicide rates rise among Black communities in the U.S., the need for suicide prevention education programs specifically for Black and African American communities rises as well. L.E.T.S. Save Lives is a research-driven free presentation that offers information on how to identify warning signs of suicide, reduce cultural stigma, connect others to resources, and more. You can register for the presentation, taking place on Sept. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, online. Foundations to Healing: Celebration of New Beginnings On Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Deland, Foundations to Healing will be hosting a celebration for those who are working towards recovery and building new lives. Foundations to Healing is an addiction treatment center that offers outpatient services focused on anger management, substance use counseling, and much more. On Sept. 30, attendees will be able to meet the team at Foundations to Healing and learn more about how the center is working towards supporting those in or seeking recovery. If you’d like to attend, you can RSVP by emailing Info@FoundationsToHealing.com. Ocala Out of the Darkness Community Walk Similarly, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Ocala Community Walk on Oct. 4 will allow attendees to donate money to the event, volunteer, and engage in various on-site activities. The donation goal for the walk is $30,000, and they are already at $12,628. The walk, located in Sholom Park in Ocala, will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. and the event will start at 10 a.m.. There is no fee to attend a Community Walk, and you can register, view the walk route, and download the event guide online. Photo by Bruno Nascimento from Unsplash Suicide Awareness and Prevention Presentation, Florida Blue Center On Wednesday, Sept. 24, from noon to 1 p.m., the Florida Blue Center will be hosting an informative (and free) presentation on suicide prevention, including the warning signs of suicide, how to connect resources to those in need, and more. The event will be facilitated by a clinical expert, held at the Florida Blue Center in Orlando, West Lakes. You can RSVP for this event online.

Suicide prevention and mental health awareness isn’t just posting encouraging messages online or pasting post-it notes with platitudes on bathroom mirrors — and it doesn’t have to be. Suicide prevention and mental health awareness efforts are complex, full of hardworking individuals and organizations, and require communities to play active roles. This National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month, try to make a conscious effort to learn about suicide care practices and how you can make a difference in your community, whether that’s attending a free, educational presentation or completing suicide prevention training.