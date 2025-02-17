This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Now that we’re immersed in the new year and all resolutions have been made, many struggle with actually keeping those resolutions.

One particular resolution tends to come up every year: building healthier habits. Gyms see increased memberships, more people choose stairs over elevators and more nutritious food options become more popular, like opting for a salad instead of a burger at lunch.

Social media, arguably our generation’s biggest influence, is a huge motivator. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, 84% of people ages 18-29 are active on at least one social media site. Whether it’s videos of workouts and diet plans or progress photos with people telling us that it’s “all about your mindset,” seeing other people achieve their goals motivates us.

However, many often forget about key personal factors affecting their goals. From not paying close attention to our current health to blindly following workout programs and diet regimens, we risk both our physical and mental health. We add a busier lifestyle with unsustainable habits, and by spring, we hardly enter the gym, almost always take the elevator, and forget to eat all together, only to later eat an entire family-sized bag of chips (no shame, just not the most nutritious meal).

So, how do we prevent all of this from happening? The answer lies in accepting our reality. While it is important to think about what we want to accomplish to reach the healthiest versions of ourselves, it’s even more important to remember where we are and how to get there realistically.

For example, fitness influencers post workout videos all the time. Through the countless posts available to us, we know how many of them look and strive to look just as fit, so our natural train of thought is to replicate them to achieve the goals we’ve set for ourselves. However, when we do, we may find it hard to keep up with, which risks injuries, and, to top it all off, not even see the results we worked so hard for.

It is crucial to remember that your health is highly individualized. You need to factor in your current health and fitness level to see the results you want. Do you have any injuries or conditions? Are you a former high school varsity athlete, or have you never touched a weight before? These factors often prevent us from training like many professional athletes or public figures, as their workouts are tailored to their lifestyle, goals and profession.

Now, this doesn’t mean that we can’t get there. It just means it will look slightly different, at least in the beginning. Start doing ten minutes on the treadmill instead of 30 and gradually work your way up. If you have injuries, work with a physical therapist or substitute exercises for similar ones that don’t utilize the hurt joints or muscles. Research how to have the correct form and start with lighter weights, even if you think you can lift more, increasing as you progress.

The same concepts apply to food and nutrition. Many influencers have the opportunity to post what they eat throughout the day or their typical diets on social media. However, they eat according to their physical health and personal goals, which can be unsustainable and unhealthy for others.

These unrealistic diets can quickly lead to body dysmorphia and potential eating disorders when they don’t provide the desired results. In fact, according to the National Library of Medicine, eating disorders are “the third most common chronic illness in adolescent females.”

An example is when fitness influencers post about “counting macros,” or macronutrients, to reach an optimal amount for their health goals. However, according to Eleat Sports Nutrition, this doesn’t account for the food’s quality or micronutrients and can lead to strict habits and reduce food variety.

Essentially, what you eat must prioritize your physical and mental health first to ensure you are getting the proper nutrients and hitting each of the main food groups. It is also essential to consider your daily activities to keep up your energy levels throughout the day and through more intense activities, such as workouts.

Some questions to ask yourself are: Do you take any supplements? Do you eat enough protein for muscle strength and carbs for energy? Do you eat your greens (and other colors) to have ample micronutrients?

Instead of packing in or cutting calories from meals, start small and make sure to keep a good relationship with your food. Add some veggies to your pasta or chicken to your salad, but still leave room for a side of fries or dessert (or both).

Another thing to consider is your daily movement. Do you move a lot throughout the day or mostly sit in class? Even then, cognitive tasks such as studying use glucose, which causes physical exhaustion, according to Healthline. The bottom line is that even your nutrition is a highly individualized process that constantly changes, especially as you progress in the gym, as it should, to accommodate your overall health.

Make sure to take everything you see on social media with a grain of salt. Many influencers aren’t professionals, and, even if they are, they don’t know your lifestyle and health history.

Now, this isn’t to say social media is inherently bad. We live in a highly digitalized world which helps to motivate and educate us on different workouts and correct forms. Other posts show alternatives to more restrictive diets that are more nutritional and energy-boosting and leave extra room for eating what you’d like while still providing results, ensuring that you maintain a good relationship with food.

In other words, it is vital to understand how the workouts or diets you see online might affect your health personally before heavily implementing them in your life. Doing so will not only help your mental and physical health but also help you accomplish those resolutions you spent so much time trying to achieve.