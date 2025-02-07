Florida Opts-Out of Child Nutrition Summer Program

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After missing the initial deadline in August, Florida had a second chance to enroll in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program (SUN Bucks) for 2025. However, state officials missed the final deadline on Jan. 1, forfeiting access to SUN Bucks funds for this year. This is the second year in a row that Florida has declined to participate.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines SUN Bucks as a “new grocery benefit available in most of the U.S., providing eligible families with $120 per school-aged child to purchase food during the summer.” This benefit can be used alongside programs like SNAP and WIC, and children can still access free SUN Meals at local meal sites or through SUN Meals To-Go. Families qualify if their child receives free or reduced-price meals during the school year.

In 2024, Florida was among 13 Republican-led states that rejected federal aid for child nutrition. An estimated 2.1 million children could have benefited from the program last year, especially when nearly 3 million people in Florida experienced food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

According to the Florida Policy Institute, Florida declined more than $250 million in nutritional aid in 2024. A survey by No Kid Hungry, published in April 2024, found that 72% of Floridians faced extensive struggles to afford groceries compared to the previous year.

Florida has previously resisted participating in federal food assistance programs. In 2021, the DeSantis administration faced criticism for initially rejecting over $800 million in Summer P-EBT food aid.

The now-permanent Summer EBT program originated from the temporary Summer P-EBT initiative introduced during the pandemic. A USDA pilot study supported the program, showing that Summer EBT benefits helped reduce food insecurity and improve children’s nutrition in the areas examined.

After back-to-back hurricanes struck Florida’s west coast last fall, millions faced power outages and flooding. For families already struggling to afford groceries, the devastation made accessing food even more difficult.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, Florida’s decision is expected to impact more than 2.1 million children who qualify for summer food assistance in 2025. If the state opted in, it would receive $259 million in funding. In previous years, these benefits have helped reduce food insecurity by 30%.

Nonprofit leaders in Florida are urging the state to reconsider joining the Summer EBT food assistance program, especially when between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18, more than 1,000 Floridians emailed letters to state legislators urging them to reconsider opting out of SUN Bucks, according to the Florida Policy Institute.

Central Florida Public Media reported that Orange County is home to 94,518 children at risk of food insecurity who would qualify for these funds, according to the American Heart Association. In comparison, Seminole County has an estimated 3,810 children facing food insecurity, with more than 22,000 children at risk and potentially eligible for additional food assistance.

The argument against accepting these federal funds often stems from political ideology rather than genuine concern for the well-being of Floridians. Declining this funding does not just affect struggling families — it also places additional strain on local food banks, charities, and community organizations that are already overwhelmed.

The state can reverse its decision until Feb.15. If state leaders prioritize the needs of their constituents, they should act to secure these funds before it is too late. No child should have to go hungry due to political indifference.