Combatting Political Anxiety: 4 Tips to Manage Post-Election Stress

By the time you’re reading this, the election will be over. Apart from the outcome, I think we can all agree that this election has given us, we the people, more political anxiety than Paul Revere trying to warn people in 1772 that the British were coming.

Obviously, the results are now out. That doesn’t mean the anxiety is over, no matter which candidate you voted for. Maybe you’re feeling stressed about the policies that may be upcoming or the change that now might not happen. Here are some ways to try to combat this stress.

talk to a professional If you can afford it, talking to a counselor or therapist might help you overcome feelings of anxiety/stress. Anxiety looks different for everyone, but personally, I get stomach aches. Talking to someone who knows what they’re doing can put you on the right path to reduce any negative feelings. Some online programs and universities offer free counseling; look into the mental health programs at your school or covered by your health insurance to see if they may be right for you! Disconnect Most information about the election and politics generally comes from the internet. Turn off your phone, turn off the TV, and go off the grid. Take the time to focus on yourself and appreciate everything good with the world. Smell the flowers, and listen to the birds chirping. Bake a cake, watch an old TV show, call your mom. Today is not doomsday – try not to treat it as one. find A support system Find solace in like-minded individuals who feel the same way that you do. Talking about your concerns to family and friends allows you to build a sense of community and not feel alone. People want to be seen, and no matter your concern, you are not alone. Someone out there feels the same way you do, so find solace in those groups. be the change! Be the change you want to see in the world. Volunteer with an organization that means something to you. Speak out against all you think is unjust. Write a letter to your representative. Start a non-profit. Do anything that makes you feel like you’re changing the world, whether it be small steps or leaps. If you want change to occur, don’t sit around waiting for someone else to do it. Otherwise, you can’t complain if it doesn’t happen. Stand up and make the changes yourself.

I just want you to know that it’s going to be okay. No matter what the result of the election may be, it is not the end of the world. This is not the final stand towards anything. Who knows what the future holds? Things could go amazing, or they could get worse for a while. But there is always another chance around the corner and another election to make things right. Try not to stress about the things you cannot control and keep moving forward.