Why Boosting Natural Dopamine is Important and How to Do It

Now more than ever, it is so important to take care of your brain health. With so many fast ways to get dopamine, it can be hard to realize the negative effects it can have on your mental health, self-esteem, and overall health. In this critical age, while our prefrontal lobe is still developing, we need to make sure we practice the best habits for feeling good naturally so that we learn its value for the rest of our lives.

Exercise

This is an obvious one. But don’t underestimate the power of regular exercise on your overall well-being and health! My favorite forms of exercise are walking, dancing, strength training, yoga, and pilates. It can take a while to figure out your favorite exercises, but at the end of the day, it’s all about getting your body moving and trying out new things. Once you try all the forms out, you can decide what you want to incorporate into your everyday life and reap the benefits of consistent exercise.

Connecting with nature

Nature is healing, and being immersed in it can uplift your mood. Whether you love hiking, gardening, or even tree-hugging, there are natural ways to boost your dopamine and become connected to our beautiful Earth. I love star-gazing because the moon fascinates me to look at, and another favorite outdoor activity of mine is walking around my neighborhood or scenic places around Davis, like the North Davis Greenbelt and the Arboretum.

Cooking or baking

I love cooking—one of the few times in the day when my mind is blank and I feel in flow is making food for myself. Cooking with fresh ingredients is really good for you and always tastes better than getting fast food. I love finding recipes online that sound exciting and following the recipe, plus grocery shopping can be so much fun! Baking is also a blast, especially if you have a sweet tooth. I love finding unique dessert recipes on Pinterest and spending time with friends making them on a free night, especially during the holiday season.

Cold showers

This is a new practice I’ve been incorporating into my routine, but it genuinely makes such a big difference in my mental health. It can get pretty cold in Davis sometimes but I try to always end my morning showers post-exercise with cold water (plus if you shave as well, cold water can lessen the likelihood of razor bumps!). This has been proven through multiple studies, as well as supporting other benefits like increased energy, increased metabolism, and better focus.

Your mental health should be your top priority, and I hope some of these tips help you as you navigate your busy life by incorporating easy self-care practices.