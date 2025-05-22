Is “Retail Therapy” Actually Therapy?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Amazon hauls. TikTok Shop. Homegoods. We’ve all fallen victim to the sweet sensation of going on a shopping spree. In an effort to make excessive shopping habits more palatable, the term “retail therapy” was born. Yet, is shopping a valid method to achieve wellness? Or does retail therapy just promote consumerist culture?

Retail therapy is defined as “the act of buying special things for yourself in order to feel better when you are unhappy.” Whether it be clothes, trinkets, jewelry or food, buying yourself a special something supposedly makes you feel better. It’s not recognized as a formal psychological intervention, but there’s been extensive research to understand why people turn to shopping for comfort. Researchers have mixed opinions about retail therapy’s effectiveness in mood regulation, but it seems that the general consensus is that there are pros and cons to retail therapy.

A study in the Journal of Consumer Psychology stated that retail therapy is a good method to reduce residual sadness. A common side effect of sadness is feeling like life is out of your control. This study’s results showed that shopping is an effective tactic to restore a sense of personal control. Making the decision to buy something for yourself as a reward can help you create a more regulated environment.

While research has shown that retail therapy can temporarily boost your mood, it’s important to be aware of the downsides of retail therapy. Our society facilitates an environment that approves and encourages the overconsumption of goods. With constant exposure to shopping, whether in real life or through the internet, people can develop bad shopping habits and risk going into debt. It’s important to approach shopping in moderation and assess your funds before buying goods you may not need.

If you use retail therapy to make yourself feel better, you are not alone. I am a firm proponent of indulging in a sweet treat if I feel stressed out or sad. But there are other things I do to make myself feel better in times of distress, like having a good chat with a friend, jamming out to my favorite songs in an impromptu karaoke session or making one of my favorite recipes. As a college student, I simply don’t have the budget to engage in retail therapy often, meaning I have to find other ways to destress.

Treating yourself with nice things is not a replacement for treating yourself nicely. Rewarding yourself can come in many forms, which is one of the greatest aspects of self care. So, for your next shopping spree, remember to approach shopping in moderation, analyze your budget and assess your funds before you spend your hard-earned money. Most importantly, be kind to yourself and take care.