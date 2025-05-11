Spring Quarter Burnout Is Real—Here’s What I’m Doing About It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

When I started my college journey at UC Davis, everyone warned me that Winter quarter would be the hardest. And yes, Winter had its challenges: long nights, lots of rain, and a heavy academic load. But for me, Spring quarter has been the real test.

Why? Because by Spring, you’ve found your niche and gotten involved in clubs, research, jobs, and other commitments. Simultaneously, UC Davis comes alive with multiple events happening every weekend (sometimes every day!). The temptation to say yes to everything is real. I love it, but balancing coursework, responsibilities, and fun while still making time for community and self care is exhausting.

If you’re feeling the same way, you’re not alone. Here’s how I’m managing my Spring burnout—and how you might, too:

Prioritizing (and Re-Prioritizing) Regularly

This has been my biggest lesson. Every week (sometimes every day), I check in with myself: What’s urgent? What can wait? What’s important but not urgent? I use simple tools—my planner, Google Calendar, and sticky notes—to keep my commitments balanced.

Communicating Clearly

Clear communication with professors, supervisors, and friends is essential when you’re stretched thin. Let people know what’s going on. I’ve had to say no to events, ask for extensions, and set boundaries. While it’s uncomfortable at times, it’s necessary. Remember: your well-being matters.

Carving Out Time for Rest and Recovery

Even on my busiest days, I try to find some downtime. This might be an hour of reading, a walk around the UC Davis Arboretum, or a no-phones dinner with friends. The UC Davis Student Health and Counseling Services also offers resources for managing stress, and their wellness workshops are worth checking out.

Making Space for Joy

Burnout isn’t just about being tired; it’s about feeling disconnected. That’s why I’m making an effort to do things that bring me joy—attending a Spring festival, seeing a student performance, or just spending time in the sun. UC Davis has many amazing events this time of year. You can check out upcoming events on the ASUCD Events page or follow Her Campus UC Davis on Instagram for more ideas.

Reminding Myself: It’s Okay to Slow Down

I’m reminding myself (and you!) that it’s okay not to do everything. Just because there’s an event every weekend doesn’t mean I have to attend them all. Just because I’m involved in multiple things doesn’t mean I have to be 100% available all the time. Spring quarter is vibrant and exciting, but it’s also a marathon, not a sprint.

If you’re struggling right now, I see you. Burnout can make you feel alone, but many of us are navigating the same challenges. Take it one step at a time, give yourself grace, and don’t hesitate to reach out for support. We’ve got this!