Gratitude journaling is often brought up as a great way to practice mindfulness. Journaling in general is helpful for verbalizing your feelings and clearing your mind. But eventually, reciting “what I’m grateful for today” can get tedious, and may not be enough to feel better. When this happens, I find myself preferring questions that incorporate gratitude in more covert ways. Here are some of the most unique prompts for gratitude journaling I’ve come across:

Describe tiny, mundane things that you’re grateful for.

Find little things that bring you joy, which you may not initially think of when asked about gratitude. Are you grateful for the sound of birds? The feeling of flying down a highway? The excitement of finding a new song you love? One of my favorite ways to do this is by walking around my city and noticing the details that made me happy. Once I saw a calico cat sleeping in an empty field. Another time, I heard construction workers loudly singing and laughing amongst themselves. Even though I wasn’t directly involved in those moments, I was grateful to have witnessed them.

Describe your accomplishments, or things you’ve overcome.

Consider the achievements you are most proud of, regardless of whether they seem externally impressive. This is a nice way to recognize the things you value in yourself– for example, someone else might guess that your biggest accomplishment is your degree, when you think it’s actually learning to be a good friend. Recognize what feels important to your own life regardless of whether it’s externally validated.

What’s one thing you would never change about yourself?

As hard as it can be to find sometimes, everyone has something about themself they value. It could be a character trait, an experience that shaped you into the person you are, a passion, or a talent. What aspect of your identity helps you be a better person, makes you happier, or is just central to who you are?

Who makes you feel good about yourself?

People can do this no matter how small their presence is in your life! Naturally your closest friends make you feel good about yourself, but think about other relationships as well. Maybe it’s a cashier who appreciated your politeness, or a classmate who laughs at your jokes. What are the different aspects of your identity, and who affirms them? Do you also make yourself feel good about who you are?

List things that make you forget about your phone.

As much as I love my phone, I can’t deny that it can cause me a good amount of stress. Think about what helps you stay grounded in the current moment. For example, I lose the urge to check my phone when I’m immersed in a creative activity like writing, having a meaningful conversation, or outside in nature. Listing these places and activities out can be a good reference for future times when you feel overwhelmed as well.

What could you sit and admire?

Or, what things do you find most beautiful? Physical things, like sunsets and mountains? Emotional things, like the smiles of your loved ones? Think of the things you can’t help but take pictures of– the things that make you feel lost in yourself.

What do you need to hear right now?

This could be formatted as a letter to yourself, or if that feels too difficult, just a general list. Think about the challenges you’re facing right now, and what would bring you comfort to hear. Maybe you need someone to affirm your feelings, or offer solutions, or provide tough love. Perhaps you need to hear it from a specific person. You might find that the affirmations you need are within reach, if you only ask for them.

What’s a promise you can make to yourself today?

I love this question, and I saved it for last because of how much potential it has. The answer looks different every day depending on what you need in that moment. Sometimes my promise is practical; I tell myself I’ll study for a set amount of hours, finish a task that has been making me stressed, or cook dinner. Other days it’s a small promise to take a nap after class, call my sister, or text a hello to my friends.

But I think the best promises are the ones that take time, that you have to make to yourself over and over. Promises to be kinder to yourself, to work harder towards your goals, to forgive yourself for past mistakes. Goals like these are worth working towards even though they take countless attempts, because they’re a conscious choice every time. That’s what true gratitude is about– choosing, again and again, to remind yourself of the good in the world.