My journey loving Lagree—and why it’s better than Pilates

Original photo by Alexa Allaham

At this point, we must all be familiar with Pilates, right? The popular boutique fitness trend began to sweep the internet by storm in the early 2020s—a critical time when people were locked in their living rooms and forced to make do with their yoga mats, resistance bands, and youtube search engines.

But if Pilates is the cool older sister who got us through our rehab era, Lagree is the hot, contemporary cousin who shows up, humbles you in 45 minutes, and leaves your muscles shaking, aching and trembling in the best way! And yes, there is a difference between these two trendy workouts.

Lagree was invented and founded by French boutique fitness enthusiast Sebastian Lagree with one very clear intention: to build strong, lean muscle efficiently, without destroying your joints or excluding certain body types in the process.

While Pilates (especially classical reformer Pilates) was originally designed as a rehabilitative practice, Lagree was built for the modern body (busy, ambitious, and ready to sweat). The goal isn’t recovery (Lagree literally emphasizes fast transitions and no breaks). The goal is time under tension. How slow can you go? How long can you hold a torturous Elevator Lunge?

Let’s talk machines. Pilates uses the reformer, a narrow machine which relies on lighter springs and minimal ways you can use it without risking falling off. Lagree uses the Megaformer, which looks similar at first glance, until you clock the contrast.

On the right, a Pilates Reformer machine. On the left, a Lagree Megaformer Pro machine. Founder and inventor of Lagree, Sebastian Lagree, stands between the two and explains the difference.

Firstly, the Megaformer features a much wider and larger carriage. Sebastian specifically designed it with the intention of fitting people with all types of heights and weights, standing in stark contrast to the narrow reformer.

With both front and back platforms, the Megaformer allows for endlessly intricate sequences that hit muscles from angles you didn’t even know existed (look up the “baby spider” move and you’ll see). No two classes feel the same, and just when you think you’ve mastered a move, the machine finds a new and completely different way to challenge you.

And finally, the springs. Loaded with significantly heavier resistance than a traditional reformer (the heaviest spring hits a brutal 40 pounds), the Megaformer is built to push those muscles to true fatigue. Talk about a way to make it worthwhile!

Translation? Slow movements + heavy resistance = microscopic muscle tears that rebuild stronger. That’s why Lagree is technically strength training, not just plain old “toning.”

All of these features combined make for a difficult workout that’s going to bring on the sweat, but unlike Pilates, Lagree won’t just cap out once you’ve become good at it. As you get better, you last longer in those slow movements, you feel better. But it’s still tough. It’s still worthwhile.

And yes, it’s contemporary for a reason. Lagree fits the way we actually live now: shorter workouts, higher efficiency, and results you can see and feel. You’re working your slow-twitch muscles, your core (always), and your balance—all while your heart rate stays elevated (yes, that counts as cardio!!) It’s low impact, high reward, and borderline addictive. The withdrawal symptoms are real. Upon returning from a trip to Hawaii and abstaining from Lagree for only 4 days, I lamented to my friend Kayleen about how much I missed it.

Which brings me to Breeze Lagree, the studio that officially converted me since the start of this academic year. Since opening in 2025, Breeze has become the spot my co Editor-in-Chief Kayleen and I swear by. The classes are challenging without being intimidating, and the instructors actually care about form and progress. From the moment you walk in the door, you’re welcomed by a warm and focused community of instructors dedicated to helping you improve your form, endure the shakes, and ultimately arrive at your prime physique.

Shoutout to Alexa Rogers, Stacy Thomas, Brennan Woo, Chelsea Caso whose classes consistently push us to failure—in a “wow I feel powerful” way, not a traumatic one. The burn is real (we love a heavy black spring), the playlists hit (I always ask Brennan about his songs), and the results? Immediate.

And if that wasn’t enough, the studio features advanced total body classes led by Mayra Brooks. Her advanced workouts reward our consistency by encouraging and upgrading us to have even better form, to sweat even more, and transition into the next move even quicker.

Pilates walked so Lagree could sprint (slowly, under tension, with a spring trying to end you). If you’re ready for a workout that’s smarter, stronger, and built for today, Lagree isn’t just better—it’s the upgrade. But don’t just read about it. See for yourself — preferably at Breeze Lagree.

Because I’m telling you, it will be a class you won’t forget.