THE EASIEST MEDITATION EXERCISE YOU’LL EVER TRY (AND LOVE)

Meditation is something that has been given a spotlight in recent years. And for good reasons. The world around us today is fast-paced and never stops. It’s difficult to take the time to take care of our mental health. That’s where meditation, which is pretty much just breathing mindfully, can come in. Meditation offers us a way to relax and clear our minds during our busy lives. For some, meditation is a lifestyle that brings them peace.

Many apps offer meditation guidance, all ranging in different lengths and exercises. However, I personally found it difficult to actually meditate with many of these guided meditation apps. The pacing of guided meditations can be difficult to keep up with. Meditation is supposed to be simple and focused on breathing. But many of these guided meditations add in random exercises that instead of clearing my mind, tires it out more. Which is why I love this meditation practice my yoga instructor taught us.

Step 1: Get into a comfortable position

To do this meditation, first begin by sitting in a comfortable position. I usually like to sit on a flat surface with my legs crossed over and my hands on my thighs. Then close your eyes and take 3 deep breaths. Make sure to breathe into your nose to expand your stomach. Then breathe out through your mouth to contract your stomach.

STEP 2: Empty your mind

One of the hardest parts of meditation is being able to actually empty your mind and not have thoughts cloud it. The next part of this exercise will help clear your thoughts by shifting your attention to your hearing. You’ll want to start by tuning into sounds distant to you. These can be sounds nearby outside or further away in your home. Breath for five counts. Then focus your attention to sounds nearby you. These are sounds close to you and will often have a rhythm. Breathe for five counts. You can repeat this part of the exercise as many times as you want!

STEP 3: Bring your attention back

To wrap up, you’ll first want to simultaneously listen to distance and nearby sounds. Experience differing sensations simultaneously is commonly done in meditation exercises to conclude that part of the exercise. Afterwards take 5 more deep breaths. Then slowly, start moving your body gradually by beginning with your fingers and toes. Move on your hips and shoulders and then slowly open your eyes. Thank yourself for taking the time to meditate and stand up whenever you’re ready.

And that’s it! Meditation is not supposed to be hard. Meditation is anything you do to help relax, clear your mind, and give you the energy to complete your day! There are many different variations of guided meditations and are not a one-size-fits-all. Different meditations work for different people and that’s perfectly okay as long as whatever medtiation excerise you do will help you take on the day!