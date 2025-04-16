LIVING THE DOUBLE LIFE OF A NIGHT OWL AND A MORNING PERSON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As we strive to perfect our ideal sleep schedules, most people can easily identify themselves as either a night owl or a morning person. While some thrive in the quiet hours of the night, others prefer rising with the sun to start their day. Yet, few talk about those who fall somewhere in between, those who fit in the grey area of being both. These are the people who stay up late but also wake up early, enjoying both the stillness of the night and the fresh start of the morning.

Personally, I’m one of those people living in this in-between space, relishing the best of both worlds. This cycle can feel like a supercharged mix of productivity, yet it also comes with a considerable amount of exhaustion. The quiet of the night allows me to work without the distractions of the day, and I’ve noticed that it enhances my creativity and productivity. At the same time, I enjoy waking up early to experience the rush of the world around me and watch people hurry to class or work, immersing myself in the energy of a new day.

From experience, this dual existence has its perks. Being able to function at full capacity both late at night and early in the morning means squeezing more hours out of the day than most people. There’s more time to get work done, go out, and have moments for yourself.

But inevitably, there’s a downside. While on paper, this blend of both lifestyles might seem like the ultimate way to maximize productivity, the body tells a different story. Sleep deprivation becomes an unavoidable consequence of balancing both extremes. No matter how much energy fuels the day, exhaustion eventually creeps in, leading to the inevitable crash. Even coffee and energy drinks can only do so much.

Yet, it’s not just physical exhaustion but also mental fatigue. There comes a point when the ability to focus wavers and the simplest tasks feel impossible. This cycle of high energy and inevitable burnout can feel like running on a never-ending treadmill.

Finding the right balance is essential. Permitting myself to rest without guilt and setting limits, even when I feel like I could push through one more hour of work, is crucial to ensuring that living this “double life” doesn’t take a toll. For instance, some nights, I force myself to shut the laptop earlier, even if inspiration is flowing. Similarly, some mornings, I resist the urge to dive straight into productivity and instead allow myself to ease into the day.

I still love spending more time awake than asleep, however, I’m learning that sustainability matters more than squeezing extra hours out of the day. Being both a night owl and a morning person is a privilege and a challenge. It means seeing the world in a way that few do. Yet, it also means constantly walking a fine line between inspiration and exhaustion, creativity and burnout. The key is to embrace those uninterrupted moments of clarity, while also recognizing the importance of slowing down and allowing myself to rest.