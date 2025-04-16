FILMS AND TV SHOWS TO CALM YOUR POST-COLLEGE OVERWHELM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Berkeley chapter.

As I navigate my last semester here at UC Berkeley, life after college has been on my mind a lot lately. There’s been a lot of overthinking and decision-making, and I’m not even sure if the path I decide to take will be worth it. As I’ve been dealing with this overwhelming stress and overthinking, I’ve actually found a way to feel positive about post-college and not let these future-related thoughts get to me; that has been through entertainment, particularly TV shows and films.

If you’re in a similar position, overthinking life after college and feeling overwhelmed by the decisions being thrown your way, here’s a gateway I want to share to help you distract yourself from all those overwhelming thoughts.

Here are four TV and film recommendations that have not only distracted me from post-college overwhelm but have also motivated me to keep going and continue thriving in life, reminding me not to let these thoughts affect me negatively. These recommendations contain messages and advice that have helped me realize: just breathe, and whatever happens in the future, as I navigate post-college, will happen for a reason. Just keep pushing through.

1. Running Point

I recently watched the new Netflix show, Running Point, created by Mindy Kaling (and others). Not only was it entertaining with some great humorous moments, but it also gave me even more motivation to continue pursuing my goals and succeeding in them. The show follows a family that owns a professional basketball team and explores the ups and downs of navigating both the challenges of the business and their own personal lives. Isla Gordon, the only daughter, is unexpectedly put in charge of running the pro basketball team. Isla never thought this opportunity would come her way since her late father didn’t involve her in the basketball business and always pushed her aside, directing her three brothers to lead the business.

The show isn’t entirely based on a true story, but it’s inspired by the real-life story of Jeanie Buss, the president and co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. She later took charge of her father’s business and presently continues to run the Lakers like a boss.

This show wasn’t just a good distraction for entertainment. I recommend it because it highlights the challenges Isla faces while running the team and managing her own life. While the weight of it all is heavy and this new title as president is still new to her to undertake, she manages it. What makes it even more inspiring to me is how confidently she presents herself and doesn’t let her brothers dictate how she should run the business. I recommend this show as a great distraction and as a reminder to approach your goals like a boss.

2. Frances HA

This film is one of my top five favorite movies of all time, and I always knew I would relate to it eventually. I knew that the message behind it would come in clutch whenever I needed to look back and realize that I’m not the only one facing the challenges of having everything figured out in my 20s. Frances Ha is directed by Noah Baumbach and written by Greta Gerwig (my favorite film creator of all time), who also plays the main character. This film is like a coming-of-age story for adults navigating life in their late 20s. It follows a 27-year-old woman in New York who’s figuring out how to make her dreams of dancing happen. It also shows her dealing with obstacles like insecurity, loneliness, and the pressure of growing up. Overall, Frances is just trying to figure out her place in the world.

This film recommendation isn’t as entertaining or humorous as Running Point, but I recommend it because it’s a film that can truly help with those overwhelming thoughts about post-college. It’s a great reminder that feeling lost or out of place in society and life is a stage everyone goes through. I really love that this film is real about how coming of age doesn’t stop once you reach a certain number that automatically labels you an “adult.” It just doesn’t. It shows that you’re still growing up as you enter your late 20s.

Just because you’re an adult age doesn’t mean you have to have everything sorted out. We’re still growing, no matter how old we are. If you don’t have post-college figured out, remind yourself that not everyone has life completely mapped out, no matter where they are.

3. The Worst Person in the World

Similar to Frances Ha, this Norwegian film, directed by Joachim Trier, also follows a 29-year-old woman who’s trying to figure out her life, love, what her true career path is, and what she wants to do in life. When I was introduced to this film, I was genuinely so happy to see similar themes from Frances Ha depicted here. This is also another top five favorite film of mine because of how relatable it is and how honestly it portrays to viewers that life changes, and individuals won’t always follow a single, solid path. We all have to go through changes, even if we don’t like them.

I first watched this as I was about to graduate high school, and now it still stands as a film I look back on to remind myself that feeling lost and unsure about my future path is completely normal.

Aside from the main character, Julie, figuring out her love life (which is one of the biggest focuses of the film), I believe the most relatable parts are the questions she asks herself about her career choices and the overall direction of her life. At the beginning of the film, Julie is introduced as a medical student, but she realizes that medicine isn’t for her, so she transitions to psychology. However, she doesn’t enjoy that either, and eventually switches to photography. Watching Julie go through these uncertainties, about what she wants to do and who she really is, still makes me realize that it’s okay to be messy, to try new things, and not feel the need to live up to society’s expectations. It reminds us that it doesn’t hurt to pursue what you truly want to do, based on your own desires, not what others expect.

4. Grown-ish

While I’m still watching Grown-ish (and am halfway through it), I wanted to include this as a TV show recommendation because it serves as a distraction from all the reality around me, and gives me some valuable advice that I wish I’d received at the beginning of college. The show is actually a spin-off of another show called Black-ish, which I also recommend, as I’m almost done with it. Grown-ish focuses on Zoey Johnson, the oldest child of the Johnson family from Black-ish, while she navigates her college years.

The show truly addresses every topic that one has or will face during college. The topics range from relationships and friendships to deeper issues like race, mental health, activism, and more. I recommend tuning in because these are important topics to recognize, and they’re recurring even beyond college.

Even though I’m not done watching the show, it has made me realize how important it is to respect rather than be judgmental of everyone’s paths and decisions. We all go through certain challenges in order to grow and recognize the value behind them. We all make mistakes that lead to regret, but eventually, we have to accept why they happen and face them. There’s never a need to judge ourselves or others for it. So, whatever post-college throws at you, don’t be so quick to judge the decisions you make.

With these four film and television recommendations, I hope one catches your eye. If you’re going through overwhelming post-college thoughts, just know you’re not the only one facing these stressful moments. If it’s being showcased on film and television, it’s a sign that it happens in reality. Let these distraction recommendations help ease that post-college stress.