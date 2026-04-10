Resources you need to know for Sexual Assault Awareness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The annual campaign of Sexual Assault Awareness Month originated in the United States to increase visibility about sexual assault and educate people about prevention through consent and healthy sexuality. Ending Violence BC recognized the Prevention of Violence Against Women Week from April 16 to 22. It’s acknowledged by the Province of BC to shed light on the ongoing violence against women.

Sexual assault is often gender-based violence that is a serious problem in Canada and the rest of the world. It can happen between friends, romantic partners, within families, at work, and with strangers or acquaintances. Approximately 4.7 million women in Canada have been sexually assaulted outside of a romantic relationship at least once since the age of 15.

Although sexual assault is a heavy topic, it’s important to keep talking about it. It’s a sad reality, but out of every woman I know, it’s understood that everyone has their own experience with sexual violence. Some young women aren’t even aware of the assault that happened to them because of the lack of education surrounding healthy, consensual sex.

Unfortunately, many survivors of sexual assault don’t report it because of the stigma and risk that they may not be believed. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, it is never too late to seek help. I have provided some resources in Victoria below.

Immediate Support

For immediate support, you can call the Victoria-based Community-Led Crisis Response team at 250-818-2454, The Vancouver Island Crisis Line at 1-888-494-3888, or 91.

VSAC is a feminist organization that is committed to ending sexualized violence through education, prevention, and healing. Their sexual assault response teams work 24/7 to support survivors with medical and forensic exams, police interviews, and crisis support at the hospital or police station. You can message or call 250-383-3232 or email acess@vsac.ca for additional support. VSAC also provides one-on-one counselling for any woman 14 years or older. They have counselling groups like the youth drop-in circle, queer and trans circles, and skills for healing groups.

AVP is the University of Victoria’s (UVic) on-campus sexual assault peer support centre. They specialize in gender-based violence and have resources on supporting survivors and consent workshops. You can call 77-400-5007 for support as well.

SVRO provides support for students, staff, and faculty members. This includes in-person, over-the-phone, and virtual support. They also have an anonymous disclosure service where you can share your experience without providing any identifying information. You can either call 250-721-8021 or join online during the anonymous disclosure office hours, which are Mondays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. You can join with this Zoom link and then change your display name to Anonymous.