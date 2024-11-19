The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Hot girl walk”: a viral self-care trend that combines mental health, fitness, and empowerment. In its prime, the hot girl walk appeared on the For You Pages of many Gen Z and Millennial women. The “hot girl walk” promotes confidence, self-affirmation, and a healthy lifestyle. This trend encourages people to prioritize feeling good above physical appearances, using a combination of fresh air, movement, and time to clear their heads.

Thousands of TikTok videos were uploaded by women across the globe sharing their own versions of the hot girl walk, including where they walked, how long they walked for, what they listened to, and so on. A commonality across videos was the inclusion of a podcast. There are endless podcast topics: Girl talk sessions, educational content, self-improvement advice, true crime stories, and many more; there are podcasts out there for everyone. Keeping yourself entertained, motivated, and mentally stimulated while you walk is an important piece that elevates the hot girl walk experience. So, are you ready to hit play? Here are the podcasts that will make your next hot girl walk even better.

Education

Want to learn something new while you walk? Here are three of my favourite educational podcasts to expand your mind. The Science of Everything, hosted by James Fodor, a PhD student from Melbourne, Australia, dives into topics such as genealogy, climate change, popular culture, space, and cybersecurity. StarTalk Radio, hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, examines the universe and cosmic origins by bringing on experts to explain the amazing science behind our universe. Another podcast, Radiolab, hosted by Latif Nassar and Lulu Miller, investigates a wide range of topics, each episode focusing on very specific topics ranging from octopi to Pompeii.

Current Events

Looking to get your daily news and important current events? These two podcasts will keep you up-to-date. The New York Times’s podcast, The Daily, hosted by Michael Barbaro, uploads 20-minute episodes five times a week, focusing on breaking news and politics. Vox’s podcast, Today, Explained, hosted by Sean Rameswaram and Noel King, takes you through the most important stories of the day.

Comedy

Want to get a good laugh? Try out one of these two podcasts to kick off your walk. The Basement Yard, hosted by long-time best friends Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez, consists of hour-long episodes where the hosts talk, tell stories, and crack jokes. The two have a hilarious dynamic that will leave you in tears from laughter. So True, hosted by Caleb Hearon, discusses celebrity drama and pop culture with humour and insight. Caleb also navigates through his own life, sharing personal anecdotes and stories.

Advice & Motivation

If you are looking for some motivation and insight while walking, here are three of my favourite podcasts to listen to. Anything Goes, hosted by Emma Chamberlain, is the perfect podcast if you’re looking to get real. Chamberlain discusses common issues faced in life such as mental health struggles, relationship issues, career confusion, and so on. She includes her own experiences and advises on how to navigate those issues. Teenager Therapy, hosted by five teens, dives into dealing with the complexities of adolescence, offering a relatable perspective on the ups and downs of teenage years. The raw and candid conversations allow the hosts to tackle the layers of issues that come with growing up. With Intention, hosted by Cami Sophia, focuses on wellness for women, discussing topics such as self-love and healthy habits. Each episode looks into different specifics such as gut health or long-distance relationships. This podcast aligns perfectly with the purpose of the hot girl walk: to care for oneself.

True Crime

Don’t you just love a juicy true crime story? Rotten Mango, hosted by Stephanie Soo, dives into the details of current and ongoing criminal investigations, specifically focusing on lesser-known cases or more unusual, complex cases. Stephanie handles these delicate stories in an empathetic way that brings attention to the social and psychological elements of the crime. Crime Junkie, hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, explores a wide range of both famously known and obscure cases. The hosts share these cases in a conversational format and are known for their thorough research and detailed explanations.

The hot girl walk is about more than just keeping you in shape, it’s a chance to refresh your mind. By pairing your walk with a podcast, you gain more than just exercise from the experience. Podcasts add that extra layer of engagement, turning a simple walk into self-care, growth, education, laughter, or motivation. Whether you’re soaking in the science behind the universe or catching up on current events, there’s a podcast for every step of your journey. You can find these podcasts on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. So, lace up your sneakers, put on your headphones, and get those steps in while listening to something new!