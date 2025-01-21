The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What do you know about your menstrual cycle? Is it only what you were taught in high school sex-ed? If it is, don’t worry, because you aren’t alone. Most young women know only the bare minimum about their cycle: the bare bone, beginner’s 101 version. If that’s you, you’re in luck because I’m here to give you the 102: A start to understanding your four cycles, how they work, and how they affect your day-to-day. Have you ever been confused with your breakouts, bloating, or back pain? I promise there’s an explanation for it all.

There are four phases in the monthly menstrual cycle: menstruation, follicular, ovulation, and luteal.

The Menstrual Cycle: A Breakdown

Menstruation is the phase that most of us are familiar with—the period. The first day of your period marks the beginning of a new cycle. During this phase, the endometrium (uterine lining) sheds, resulting in the bleeding you know so well. The average menstrual cycle will last around 3-7 days.

The follicular phase begins on the first day of menstruation and lasts 13-14 days. In the follicular phase, follicular stimulating hormone levels rise, causing several ovarian follicles to undergo maturation on the surface of the ovaries. Between days 10 and 14, one ovarian follicle will develop into an egg. Additionally, progesterone levels decrease and estrogen levels peak, causing the endometrium to thicken in preparation for ovulation and possible pregnancy.

Ovulation comes next, this begins approximately two weeks before your next period. At this point in your cycle, the chances of getting pregnant are highest. Luteinizing hormone levels surge, causing estrogen levels to decrease and progesterone levels to rise again. The dominant ovarian follicle which contains a fully matured egg will burst and release the egg into the fallopian tube, where it can be fertilized by sperm.

Finally, the luteal phase marks the end of your cycle. In the luteal phase, the egg travels through the fallopian tubes into the uterus while the endometrium continues to thicken in preparation for pregnancy. The ovarian follicle that released the egg during ovulation turns into a structure called a “corpus luteum” which produces progesterone and estrogen (the reason why the endometrium thickens). If the egg is not fertilized, the corpus luteum will dissolve and hormone levels will decline, causing the endometrium to shed. This brings us back to menstruation, where the first day of your period marks the end of the luteal phase and the beginning of a brand-new cycle.

How Does it Affect Your Behavior and Body?

Each cycle comes with its own set of symptoms that can be presented physically or behaviourally. These symptoms occur because of the changes in hormones and the physical processes occurring in the body during the cycles.

Premenstrual Symptoms (PMS) happen within the two weeks leading up to menstruation. PMS can bring behavioural and bodily changes. The most common physical symptoms are cramps, breast pain, fatigue, acne, and an upset stomach. The most common behavioural symptoms are libido (sex drive) changes, feelings of anxiety, sadness, or depression, difficulty concentrating, change in appetite, and insomnia. The best ways to manage PMS symptoms are to make sleep a priority, focus on a balanced diet, and engage in low-impact activity (less pressure on muscles and joints).

Menstruation symptoms are not very different from PMS symptoms. Common menstrual symptoms include abdominal or pelvic cramps, lower back pain, bloating, breast tenderness, food cravings, mood swings and irritability, headaches, and fatigue. Menstruation comes with the same behavioural changes as PMS: changes in libido, emotions, concentration, appetite, and sleep.

As menstruation is a part of the follicular phase, it is common to experience symptoms of menstruation during this time. As this phase continues it’s common to feel energized, sociable, and happy, caused by a serotonin increase. For most women, the follicular phase is the most productive time of the month.

During ovulation feelings of happiness may continue, alongside feelings of sexual desirability and libido increase. This could be an evolutionary side effect as ovulation brings the highest chances of conception. Additionally, it’s common to experience changes in discharge (texture, colour, and consistency), breast tenderness, pelvic or lower back pain, spotting, nausea, headaches, or basal body temperature (the temperature of the body at rest) changes.

As the cycle comes to an end with the luteal phase, progesterone increases. This can improve sleep and lower anxiety, but can also cause bloating, constipation, and fatigue. Additionally, cravings for junk food can increase during this phase.

It’s important to keep in mind that everybody experiences the menstrual cycle and its symptoms differently. You may experience none, a few, or all of the symptoms listed, and that’s completely normal. Being educated on how your body works is extremely beneficial, especially when you’re wondering why you’re breaking out, why your back hurts, or why you’re bloated.

Nobody likes to be left in the dark when it comes to their own body, so make sure to get to know your cycle, your symptoms, and what works for you!