Let’s Talk About Recovery: Eating Disorder Awareness Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, Feb. 26 to March 1 is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week in Canada. An estimated 2.9 million people suffer from an eating disorder in Canada, which is a shocking statistic. Unfortunately, resources are sparse, and waitlists are high, so getting professional help can often take time. If you are or someone you know is suffering from an eating disorder, here are some tips and resources to jump-start recovery.

Eating with friends:

One of the most helpful things my friends did, and still do, is make and eat dinner with me. During the beginning of my recovery, I would go to my friends’ houses, and they would make me meals. This quickly became habitual, and soon enough, I wanted to make dinner for my friends too. If you aren’t sure who to do this with, the University of Victoria has plenty of options for communal dinners and meals that I will link below in the resource section of this article. Attending one of these events is a great way to redefine your relationship with food. Communal dinners are a great example of how fun meals can be, and you might even make new connections.

Change up your routine:

Getting out of an old routine might be exactly what you need to make a change or seek help for your eating disorders. For me, I felt physically stuck in a loop when I was struggling with anorexia. Every day was the same, and I was utterly hopeless. However, when I made small changes in my day, I was able to feel better and make healthier choices for myself. The biggest change I made was the way I started my day. I began to prioritize getting outside right when I woke up, and it has been a game-changer for me. Fresh air and morning light are great for our nervous system, which helps us to feel hungry throughout the day.

Watch out for perfectionism:

Many people who struggle with eating disorders like bulimia and anorexia also struggle with perfection. However, rigid expectations and rules only lead to more complications. Learning how to be more flexible in your daily life can inherently help with your recovery because it is an unpredictable time. Spontaneity is truly freeing, and becoming more flexible leads to more enjoyment, new connections, and experiences.

Self-Care:

Scheduling time for myself to do things I enjoy has really helped me in my recovery. When I learned to take care of myself through activities that didn’t involve food, I helped trick my brain into taking care of myself through nutrition. I like to take time in the week to read in a bubble bath and paint on my balcony. Little acts like these are so empowering and lead to healthier choices.

Resources:

Through The Looking Glass:

Through the looking glass provides affordable counselling that’s $35 an hour, online peer support chats, and a peer mentor program where Canadian citizens 16 or older can receive in-person or virtual support.

The Foundry:

The foundry is another great resource that provides free care for people as old as 24. They have free and confidential counselling, peer support, and social groups.

The UVic Wellness Centre:

The wellness center has an eating disorder clinic that is made up of practitioners, counsellors, dietitians, a nurse, a psychologist, and a psychiatrist. While there is a hefty waitlist, I cannot recommend them enough, and I was lucky to receive care from their team.

Communal Meals:

Community Cabbage is one example of an organization that hosts communal meals for the community. You can check out their website and Instagram for their upcoming events. The University of Victoria hosts free hot lunches, and you can check out their website for updates. The next one is on Feb. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Vertigo in the Student Union Building.