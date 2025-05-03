The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you find yourself constantly looking at a screen—even when trying to read a book or check something off your to-do list? If the idea of putting your phone down feels oddly impossible, it might be time to unplug and try a digital detox.

We live in a world where it’s normal to have a Netflix show playing in the background while you scroll on Pinterest and check Instagram. Social media, texts, music, notes, alarms, and navigation apps—our devices never stop. And honestly? Neither do we.

Nowadays, whenever I mention to friends—or even just think about—fully ditching my phone, it feels impossible. With online banking, maps, bus schedules, and other essentials now packed into our devices, living completely phone-free just isn’t realistic anymore.

Lately, more and more people are craving a break. Every friend I’ve met has said the same thing: they feel obsessed with their phones and too attached to screens. Maybe it’s burnout. Maybe it’s spring. Maybe it’s a cry for help. Whatever it is, the desire to disconnect is real.

Detox or Declutter?

Now, a full-on phone break might be unrealistic, but setting boundaries? Totally doable. Instead of entirely ditching the phone and throwing it away, think: “no screens after 9 p.m.” or “20 minutes with no phone while completing a task.” These small shifts can help make a big difference. Creating boundaries with your devices can help with your productivity levels, mental clarity, and emotional health. Building digital boundaries is a way for you to express self-discipline and help reclaim your focus. Doom scrolling can be due to a lack of self-control—our brains get stuck in a loop, and it’s hard to break the pattern. Boundaries can help change those patterns and help create a healthier relationship with your devices.

A digital detox refers to a period of time spent away from phones or devices, which can be hard, as our devices are designed to be relied on. A digital declutter starts with cleaning up, organizing, and purging unnecessary apps, photos, and content to help improve digital well-being. The latter can help with setting and reinforcing boundaries with the digital world.

A digital declutter checklist can include organizing those 10,000+ photos in your camera roll, scrolling to the bottom of your notes app, and deleting the games you’ve had on your phone that you haven’t touched since middle school.

Here’s a potential checklist:

Delete downloaded shows you’ve already watched, or will never get around to.

Clear out old playlists—are you listening to all of those songs?

Go through your apps, and if you haven’t used them in three weeks, cut ’em.

Purge your photos, contacts, notes, Safari tabs, and emails

To find another checklist, click here. You’ll be surprised how satisfying and refreshing a digital spring cleaning can be.

What to Do Instead

So, you’ve ditched the unnecessary apps and baby name notes from your phone and have put in place boundaries, like limited screen time. You have all this free time now, how will you fill your days?

Unplugging gives you space to do the stuff that “we never have time for.” Start that book you’ve had sitting on your nightstand table for weeks, and you’ll find that you can start reading it without being interrupted by the itch to check your phone. You’ll find that you can actually write down the thoughts you have—crazy, I know. Journaling with a pen and paper (try not to use a journal app on your phone) can help with focus, processing, and mindfulness. Plus, it’s always fun to look back on and see what you were thinking about! Card game nights, walks, trying new recipes, workout classes, and learning all become so much more available when you have a digital declutter.

Decluttering my phone allowed me to actually get up and do things. It increased my productivity and motivated me to seek out more. For example, after decluttering my phone, I found it really hard to find new things to read about. I had deleted TikTok and deactivated many social media accounts, and so it encouraged me to find new things. I started reading more magazines, news articles, and paying attention to what was happening around me. I was able to sit down and do the things I wanted to do, free from the constraints of always needing a show on or needing to take a break every ten minutes to scroll.

Crafts and hobbies are always great options when it comes to getting off your phone. This is the summer of crafts, slow living, and being a little more present.

Keep What Feeds You

The nice part about a digital declutter is that it removes the messier parts of your phone, while keeping the parts you enjoy. If it sparks creativity or joy, keep it. Lots of apps are made to inspire, educate, and create community, such as:

Substack: to discover good writing

Goodreads: to discover new books

Pinterest: to discover creativity.

Digital detoxing and decluttering aren’t about shame—it’s about choice: choosing what makes you feel good when you’re on your phone. It’s your own time; you should enjoy how you spend your days.

Powering Down

You don’t have to toss your phone in a lake to take a break; just being a little more mindful about how and when you use it is beneficial. Maybe you swap scrolling for a solo movie night or take the long route on your walk home without your phone. Perhaps you’ll finally delete that game that you’ve only opened twice. Setting boundaries with your devices will make a big difference and can help you take back control of your time.

Whatever your version of unplugging looks like, embrace it. Your brain will thank you!