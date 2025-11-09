Your New Canadian Winter Bucket List: 30 Days of Christmas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last year, I made a personal Christmas bucket list to complete over a 30 day timespan. This list was so beloved by my friends that this year, when I made my new 2025 one, I wanted to share it with everyone. Some days are a bit more high energy, but most are things you can complete in fifteen minutes or less. You can also move around what you do on which day depending on whether it’s snowing or not. Let’s all cultivate a little bit of Christmas cheer!

without further ado, here’s my winter bucket list…

Day 1: Drink hot chocolate

Day 2: Make snow angels

Day 3: See a moose (my goal every year, but I have yet to achieve it)

Day 4: Give someone a handmade gift

Day 5: Build a snowman

Day 6: Listen to your favourite festive song

Day 7: Make your own snow globe (much easier than you think!)

Day 8: Make a gingerbread house

Day 9: Have a winter movie marathon with a loved one (here’s what I would watch for inspiration)

Day 10: Do a random act of kindness

Day 11: Wear an ugly sweater

Day 12: Look around your neighbourhood’s Christmas lights

Day 13: Bake Christmas cookies

Day 14: Make a Christmas card

Day 15: Donate something to charity or a local second hand store (usually I donate some books or clothes)

Day 16: Treat yourself to some festive pyjamas and wear them to bed that night

Day 17: Festive blanket fort!

Day 18: Make paper snowflakes and decorate with them

Day 19: Start a new festive tradition in your home, whether you’re living with friends or family (this can be small or bigger, whatever you want!)

Day 20: Play tic-tac-toe in the snow

Day 21: Do a puzzle!

Day 22: Try a new seasonal fragrance (I like to do this with testers at a store rather than purchasing in case I don’t like the smell)

Day 23: Throw a winter gathering

Day 24: Go sledding!

Day 25: Make frozen bubbles

Day 26: Make apple cider, or another winter beverage of your choice (my boyfriend and I made apple cider a few weeks ago, and it turned out pretty well)

Day 27: Decide on a New Year’s resolution (I like to be prepared)

Day 28: Snowball fight…

Day 29: Tell a loved one you love them

Day 30: Call home (if you live with your family, phone a friend and spread some festive cheer)

I hope this list inspires you to either complete these tasks or make one of your own. As the days get darker and we head into exam season, I find it so helpful to have small, fun tasks embedded into every day. Why not make every day special?

