What I’ll Be Watching This Christmas

Christmas always brings in excellent TV, whether it’s festive-themed or not. It’s the perfect time — with all your studies finished up for the year, why not curl up with a blanket and a loved one and watch some of these delights?

christmas classics

While You Were Sleeping

Whatever happened to Christmas rom-coms? All I remember having come out lately is Anything But You, and that was severely disappointing. Try While You Were Sleeping instead. It features Sandra Bullock hopelessly in love with a man she’s never spoken to… until she saves his life. With him in a coma, a miscommunication leads her whole family to think they’re dating, a huge problem since she’s falling for his brother…

If that premise wasn’t enough, the film is funny and sweet. A definite must-watch.

The Holiday

Two women switch lives for the holiday season, which honestly sounds more and more appealing by the day. One lives in California, the other in Surrey. Fortunately for them, they fall in love on the other side of the globe! It’s a spirited and cute watch. Jack Black and Kate Winslet forever!

The Family Stone

Heartbreaking is the first word that comes to mind here. If you’re going to brave this one, don’t forget the tissues. Parts of it are awkward and cringeworthy, but other aspects of it really strike home. Rachel McAdams is excellent here as the sister of Dermot Mulroney, who brings Sarah Jessica Parker home for Christmas. But it’s looking like she might not really fit in…

The Santa Clause

Ever wanted to kill Santa? Well, Tim Allen manages it. He then has to assume Santa’s identity and save Christmas. A classic for a reason.

Nativity

This is more of a niche one, but some of the Brits out there will know what I’m referencing. A heartbroken teacher lies about the school play, and the lie just grows bigger and bigger until it spirals out of control. And then he has to go to Hollywood. Really funny and good for the whole family!

Home Alone

Another masterpiece. If you haven’t seen it, where have you been? Young Kevin is left alone all Christmas, and finds he has to defend the house from some nasty robbers…

Love Actually

Like it or hate it, Love Actually is a classic. With intertwining stories and ridiculous situations, its bittersweet narrative will leave you grabbing a tissue at one point and laughing uproariously at the next second. There’s a storyline for everyone here.

surprising shows

Finding Mr Christmas

Who will be the next Hallmark leading man? One of these ten men, of course! Watch them participate in themed challenges, act their hearts out, and try to charm judges Melissa Peterman and Jonathan Bennett! An episode is released every week, so be sure to tune in and enjoy.

Stranger Things Season 5

The iconic TV series is back for its fifth and final season. Grab a friend, because this one is going to be scary.

in the end…

