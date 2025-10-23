Which Jane Austen Heroine Are You Based on Your U of T College?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether or not you’ve read all six of Austen’s novels, you’ve probably heard of Pride and Prejudice or seen clips of Mr. Darcy’s iconic hand flex in the 2005 movie. But which of her heroines are you, based on your U of T college?

new college: anne Elliot

Anne is Persuasion‘s heroine, known for her intellect and her patience. She is also well regarded for her practicality and gentleness. New College is a more understated college, just like perhaps some of Anne’s quiet tendencies can be overlooked. The college also is the largest and most international, and Anne resonates with many readers, which suits the dorm perfectly.

trinity college: emma woodhouse

Emma was Jane Austen’s favourite heroine, but people have not always viewed her positively. Do not despair, however — I do not think poorly of Trinity College. In fact, it is beautiful, just like Emma. Trinity College also holds plays in their quad. Emma, also, has many talents. She is also very capable of growth, and Trinity College prizes growth: it has a lot of nature.

victoria college: Elinor dashwood

Sense and Sensibility‘s Elinor Dashwood goes through a lot over the course of the novel. She is resilient and strong, like the walls of the college. Likewise, a lot of creativity abounds at Vic, just like Elinor frequently employs herself with drawing.

university college: elizabeth bennet

Elizabeth Bennet is the heroine of Pride and Prejudice. She is quick-witted and her observations are central to the novel, as they form parts of both of the pride and the prejudice that we see. University College is very central to the campus in terms of its location, mirroring that. Likewise, her strength of character reflects the strength of University College.

innis college & woodsworth college: Catherine morland

Both Innis and Woodsworth inspire their tenants to be self-sufficient, like Henry encourages Catherine in Northanger Abbey. She is a very modest and quiet woman, overlooked a lot in the novel, like both colleges can be! Likewise, she gets carried away by her thoughts, and gets excited easily. Innis College offers a free movie every Friday (thanks to the CINSSU), which embodies these qualities of hers.

st mike’s college: fanny price

Ah, Fanny, the most observant of all of Austen’s heroines. In Mansfield Park, she is very moral, which is a quality I think St Mike’s can be synonymous with. Similarly, she is often removed from the action; St Mike’s sits near the edge of the campus, reflecting this. Overall, Fanny is a character that is easily respectable, much like the natural areas of St Mike’s, which are lovely to visit.

and in a typical austen conclusion…

Whatever college and heroine you have, I hope you live happily ever after with your degree. :)

