If you keep up with all my Her Campus articles, you’ll notice a lot of them feature books. I’m an avid reader, and I write, as well, so I like to think I have good taste in books.

Last year I read 62 books, ranging from poetry to classics to non-fiction. Here are the best of them!

10: Twelfth Night

Twelfth Night is a well-known play by William Shakespeare. It’s an excellent comedy, a great read and even better on stage. I am a big Shakespeare fan, so it isn’t too surprising that I included one of his in my list. So far in 2025, I’ve read six Shakespeare plays, and I’m hoping to have read every play of his by the end of 2026. Twelfth Night is hilarious, silly, and ahead of time, especially in terms of gender conventions and desire. It’s definitely worth watching performed if you don’t want to read it, but I certainly recommend reading it as well.

9: Amy and Roger’s Epic Detour

This was a reread, and a childhood favourite, but it still held up. The novel’s protagonist, Amy, ends up going on a road trip and falling in love. It’s silly, it’s sweet, and it’s very much reminiscent of summer, another aspect I love about the novel. I love both Amy and Roger, as well as how their relationship develops — Morgan Matson is always very good at creating chemistry that doesn’t feel forced in her novels. I don’t often read romance that I like, but I think that she just gets it right.

8: Small Island

Levy’s Small Island is a very clever book. Usually I don’t gravitate towards books with multiple perspectives, but I actually think this was handled very well and I did enjoy it. We get four points of view. Hortense and Gilbert arrive in Britain from Jamaica, and, due to their skin colour, are discriminated against. Whilst they find their path in this new, very different world, they meet Queenie, and eventually also Bernard. Queenie is the more sympathetic of the latter two, with some idea of race, but still being blind to certain aspects of it, whilst Bernard has a completely opposing attitude altogether. Overall, the book is nuanced, exploring class, race, and the dynamics of both, among other topics. It has also won numerous awards, and is certainly worth reading.

7: Intermezzo

Intermezzo was definitely one of the more famous books that came out last year. It follows three points of view, and again I was impressed. The transition between the three was seamless, even though Rooney did not tell the reader when she was changing perspective. Working out whose thoughts you were following was done through shifts in her style alone. Even on just a technical level, I was blown away. Plot-wise, I must admit I did not love the ending, but I think that it made sense and the story was still worth reading. It’s very introspective, and there’s a lot in it if you look between the lines. I really enjoyed it.

6: The Remains of the Day

This was a reread, which is why it’s lower on the list — I wanted my top 5, at the very least, to be all new reads of 2024. Remains is one of my favourites of Ishiguro’s, the only one bettering it being Never Let Me Go. The novel follows an unreliable narrator, a butler in 1956. In my opinion, this is a book that cannot be faulted technically. The relationship between Stevens and Miss Kenton is incredibly nuanced and detailed, and the book as a whole is such an emotional read. Remains is also a Booker Prize winner, and very well deserving of the accolade. I am nothing if not an Ishiguro fan, and I recommend reading all of his books, but especially this one.

5: Bright Young Women

One night, a man kills members of a sorority. There is no motive behind this crime: he is a serial killer. But how come he gets to just decide he can end someone’s life? How come people are just letting it happen, and he isn’t caught? Sorority student Pamela decides to take matters into her own hands, and bring him to justice. along the way, the novel touches on the truth about serial killers: that they are not cool, or charismatic, or even smarter than the average human being. Furthermore, the novel is based on true events, which makes it that much more emotional. Reading this book will — and should — make you angry. It is a very important read, and also a brilliant one.

4: Hedwig and the Angry Inch

What’s there to say about Hedwig that hasn’t already been said? Before watching the movie, or any other adaptation, I read the script. It was excellent. It’s all bout identity, and love, as well as a botched sex change. It’s a hard one to explain, but it’s an experience you will never forget. I loved it.

3: A Study in Drowning

This was not one I expected to love — honestly, I picked it up on a whim. It felt like a book written for me and to my specific tastes. I love the sea as a motif, I love gothic fairytales, which were certainly featured, and I love superstitious folklore. The book also talks about institutionalised sexism and its main character feels very real. Where some other main characters in this genre are self-inserts: quippy, and pretty much perfect, Effy actually has flaws, and very real strengths, too. I loved this book so much. I knew it was going to be a 5 star from the very beginning.

2: If An Egyptian Cannot Speak English

Incredible. That’s pretty much all I have to say about this one. The entanglement of power dynamics, identity, and class issues sprawled across every page. The whole book was like an entire grey area. I thought it was a very compelling dissection of relationship dynamics, and the power and harm people can cause one another. It made me think about a lot of things about my own life. Part one and two ended perfectly. Part three was a shock, but I loved it. This is a very clever novel, and one I’ll be talking about for a very long time.

1: The Haunting of Hill House

I read it in one day; I could not put it down. Every sentence is strung together with such care and precision, with excellent effect. The novel is compounded of individual acts of isolation, and then big ones, and the whole thing is a innovative dissection of the psychology of every character. I love any gothic novel, but this one has a very special place in my heart.

