This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Emma Catarino

I believe there are five types of hobbies that everyone should engage with. The first is a hobby for your brain. This could look like: learning a new language, building a computer/robot, or taking a course at a local college. More simply, this could include reading (especially non-fiction books) or playing Sudoku. As we grow older and get set in our routines, we often forget to exercise our brain. Add in the fact that many people are burnt out from years of formal education — doing these kinds of hobbies can seem unappealing. However, learning is an important aspect of being human. There are always new discoveries being made and new ideas to explore. We shouldn’t become so sedentary in our lives that we forget to engage critically with the world we live in.

The second type of hobby you should have is one for your body. An athletic hobby is not going to sound appealing for everybody, however, it is good for the mind and soul. It doesn’t have to be a full-fledged sport, though those can be good for building community and having external accountability. But it could also look like going to the gym a few times a week, following along a Youtube yoga video, or just going for a long walk. Lots of community centers run intramural sports where you can get practice without the pressure of needing to be the best. Many gyms have personal trainers that could teach you to play a specific sport, or learn how to do weight-training. If you’re looking for a solo activity, geocaching, swimming, skating, and running could be great options.

The next hobby you should try to have is one that is artistic. Much like the athletic hobby, this might not be for everyone, but that’s another reason to do it. Thankfully, art comes in many different forms so you are going to find something that interests you. Of course there is painting, water-colouring, drawing, and photography, but there is also writing, scrapbooking, and knitting. Or even more niche hobbies like sewing, making stained glass designs, nail art, or making bath bombs. These challenge us to express ourselves through different mediums. It forces us to work without limits or rules, which can be uncomfortable in a healthy way.

For human connection: team sports, a class at local YMCA. You could also do something to give back to the community, like volunteering to read to children at the library, or volunteering at a soup kitchen. These give you a chance to meet people of all ages and walks of life — people you might not have a chance to meet in your everyday life. The older we get, the more isolated we become. As children, we are constantly surrounded by people in school and extracurricular activities. Children are able to easily make friends with strangers on the playground. However, as we grow older, many people don’t make the effort to make friends outside of work or their families. There are fewer community-based activities geared towards adults, and building friendships seems more difficult than it used to be. Having a hobby dedicated to human connection helps us branch out.

Lastly and arguably most importantly, a hobby for relaxation. This encompasses the widest variety of hobbies because relaxation looks different for everyone. For extroverts, relaxation could look like finding a new restaurant to try new foods with their friends, and then maybe going to a comedy show afterwards. For introverts, relaxation could look like binge-watching a new TV series at home. Personally, I relax best when I do a tactile task while watching TV/Youtube, preferably with my dog hanging out at my feet. By “tactile” I mean something that keeps my hands busy without needing to use too much brain power, like crocheting, painting, or building Legos. For some, relaxation may take on a more literal form. Face masks, bubble baths, and journaling can be a great way to unwind.

You might be thinking to yourself “I have so little time, I can’t handle one hobby, let alone five”. As someone whose schedule is packed to the brim with lectures, homework, a job, extracurricular activities, and a social life, it is possible to balance everything and participate in hobbies regularly.

First, you need to intentionally carve out time for your chosen activity. It doesn’t have to be much — you don’t need to be a master at your new hobby, just enjoy it. I like to spend thirty minutes every day learning a new language, and spend two or three hours a week on an athletic activity. You can set rules for this time; I don’t get to participate in my hobbies unless I’ve completed an adequate amount of homework. As long as you let yourself participate in the hobby fully during that time without feeling guilty or worrying about other responsibilities. If you see your hobby as a fact of life rather than a luxury, then managing time for it is no different than allotting time in your day for studying or cooking.

Secondly, be entirely unapologetic and firm with your new hobby. Being unapologetic means not caring about other’s feelings as it relates to your new activities, especially if you are bad at it. Even prodigies need to start from the bottom and work their way up. Being firm relates to self-discipline. If you’ve allotted time for the hobby, don’t cancel because you think there are other better uses of your time. And don’t quit just because you feel like your progress is slow. Continue working at it, hold yourself accountable for reaching whatever end goal you’ve set in mind, whether it’s becoming fluent in another language, finishing a knitted blanket, or learning a split jump on ice.

Lastly, pick a hobby you enjoy. The five hobby model is a suggestion to keep your activities well-rounded, but it isn’t a hard rule. There are hundreds of hobbies within each category, so you are sure to find something you will like. Personally, I don’t enjoy playing soccer as I don’t have good running stamina, but I love to skate. Genuinely enjoying your new hobby will make it so much easier to find time to commit to the activity, and it will bring more joy to your life in general.