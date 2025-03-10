How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Ottawa 2025

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Tis’ the winter of winter into spring events! Galentine’s/Valentine’s has now passed, and as cold and snowy as it currently is in Ottawa, St. Patrick’s day is fast approaching on March 17th. Spring is then only a few days away, officially starting on March 20th. This 2025, to mark the season of “showers and flowers,” and honour the patron Saint which brought Christianity to Ireland in the 5th century, there are plenty of fun ways to celebrate in Ottawa! Choose from family friendly-events, or a full night of partying!

Part 1: Family Friendly events

st. patrick’s Cèilidh dancing: March 9th, at St. Brigid’s Well

There is no better way to celebrate St. Patrick then with a traditional Irish gathering, and Irish dance, called a Cèilidh. This year, Ottawa Irish Arts is hosting a Cèilidh at St. Brigid’s Well, the beloved authentic Irish pub in Lowertown, in honor of St. Patrick’s day on Sunday, March 9th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $22.63 for students. Children under 12 are free. Grab your tickets now, and dance and drink the day away! 🍻

St. patrick’s day parade & church services: weekend of the 14th & 15th

Ottawa hosts an annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade each year. The parade has yet to release the details of the event. Keep an eye on ottawatourism.ca, which is soon to release events related to Ottawa’s annual Irish festival, including the parade. ✨

If you prefer to go to Church service on Sunday March 15th, check out mass at the basilica named for St. Patrick in Ottawa, on Kent Street. Mass is offered at 7:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., or 4:30 p.m. 🙏

The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, located next to the National Art Gallery, is another excellent choice for services. They offer Mass on Sundays in French at 10:00 a.m., English at 12:00 p.m., and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. 👏

Grab a shamrock Shake at McDonald’s and skate on the canal: Anytime

McDonald’s offers a seasonal Shamrock Shake every year in honour of St. Patrick’s Day. Why not grab a shake with friends and family at McDonald’s at 252 Elgin, and make your way over to the canal for the skate? The canal is only a few blocks away, and accessible via the stairs of the Corktown Footbridge. There is nothing more Canadian than cold drinks on cold days, so this St. Patrick’s day, make your drink Irish themed! 🥤

Part 2: Party, party, party!

The Palace nightclub: March 14, 15, and 17th

If partying in clubs rather than pubs is more your style, The Palace Nightclub is hosting a slew of St. Patrick’s Day events this year. 🍾

On Friday, March 14th, the Palace is hosting “The Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.” They are encouraging all of their guests to wear green. The club is inviting all guests who are Irish, and those who want to party like the Irish to this event. Tickets for the 14th are $11.98. 💚

On Saturday, March 15th, the club is hosting “The Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Experience.” This event has a more sophisticated vibe, with “a chic dress code of green and white.” Doors at 10 pm., for a night filled with electronic dance music and flashing lights. Single General Admission Tickets are available for $17.31, and there is a higher level ticket for $22.63. ❇️

On Monday, March 17th, the Palace is throwing “The Official St. Patrick’s Day Party.” The event will include dancing, partying, and “Irish-inspired fun and festivities.” If you can party on a weekday night, general admission is $11.98. Grab your green oversized hat, and four-leaf clover sun-glasses and get partying! 🍀

St. Patrick’s day Bar crawl: March 15

Ready to hit multiple spots in one night? St.Paddy’sDayBarCrawl.com is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day themed Bar Crawl, on Saturday, March 15th. You’ll go to the Berlin Nightclub, Note Restaurant, Room 104, and the Palace all in one night. Rated Ottawa’s best St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl three years in a row, you can stay out until 2:30 a.m., for the base price of $13.54. If you would like V.I.P. tickets, “Tier 1” tickets are offered at $25.57 for a single person. Groups can get a discount on Tier 1 tickets at $19.56 a person. Don’t forget to pick up your wristband at Berlin Nightclub, by 10:30 p.m. Doors open at Berlin at 7:30 p.m. 🎉

Enjoy your fun and happy St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️