Valentine’s Day in Toronto (for Students)

Valentine’s Day can be an expensive endeavour, which is especially tough if you’re a student. Not to worry! There are plenty of activities you can do to celebrate your loved one without spending too much money.

valentines in the distillery district

The Distillery District’s Christmas Market goes viral every year, but it’s easy enough to go during Valentine’s Day. Yes, it is mostly shopping and food, which means expense, but the atmosphere is so lovely and there are pretty sculptures set up as well. Definitely worth visiting!

ice skating

U of T offers ice skating; you just need to pay 3 dollars to rent skates! Or, even better, bring your own and pay nothing! Certain times of day offer this ice skating to the public. Not only is it inexpensive, but it’s also close by and so romantic.

the rOM

I personally love the ROM. Maybe it’s not your first pick for romance — after all, it is a museum — but it’s more romantic than you think! Their café is excellent, and if your love language is quality time I really don’t think there’s any way to go wrong with the ROM.

toronto public library

I know you read that heading and shook your head. Maybe it’s surprising, but the Toronto Public Library offers lots of programs all month that relate to Valentine’s Day. On the 12th, there’s Valentines Tote Bag Decorating. There’s also Paper Flower Making! There’s also a Valentine’s Day Craft. Head to their website and look at the programs available: https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/search.jsp?N=37867+38807&No=190&Ns=p_pub_date_sort&Nso=0.

More information on public programs at the TPL can also be found in another article of mine here: https://www.hercampus.com/school/u-toronto/the-toronto-public-library-the-best-place-in-toronto/