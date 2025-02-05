Galentine’s Day Party Theme Ideas For Every Friend Group

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows that Valentine’s Day isn’t just for romance—it’s the perfect excuse to shower your besties with the love and gratitude they so deeply deserve! After all, your friends are the ones who bring joy, laughter, and unending support to your life. That’s what a Galentine’s Day party is all about: celebrating the amazing people who make your world brighter. Whether your friend group is into relaxing spa days, Pinterest-worthy picnics, or even crafting adventurous fantasy worlds, this article has party ideas to take your Galentine’s Day party to the next level and help you create unforgettable memories this Valentine’s season!

fantasy flashback

aura night

@audreybelleart I painted all the colors I’ve been told are my aura colors 🤍 #painting #acrylicpainting #arttok #auracolors #paintmixing #aurapainting #art ♬ You & Me – Flume Remix – Disclosure If your friends are the type who base their entire personality on their astrology chart, this theme is for you. Embrace your mystical side with an astrology-themed soirée complete with starry lights, zodiac symbols, and a soothing ambiance. An absolute must-do would include painting each other’s auras, complete with easels and frames to take your masterpieces home. You can also dive into zodiac compatibility, seeing how well your signs align, or give each other astrology readings. Bonus: throw in a few tarot card readings for extra vibes!

celebrity-for-a-day party

@liinakupp Old Hollywood theme party was epic😮‍💨🤩🏙️😍 #fyp ♬ just a normal sound – Thanos’s big toe 😍🥰 Got a passion for dressing up and red carpet glam? This one’s your time to shine. Think Old Hollywood, feather boas, and gold accents everywhere. Everyone should come dressed as their favorite vintage star or in their best black-tie looks. For activities, roll out the red carpet and announce “Oscars” awards to your friends. Forget “Best Picture”… think “Worst Situationship” or “Best Going Out Fit” (obviously). To bring the glam to life, fire up a karaoke machine for a super glamorous sing-off. This party is the perfect excuse to take some photos for your Instagram feed, so take advantage!

sweet tooth celebration

@carolinagrowing Cake decorating is such a fun hobby to explore. Makes you appreciate the professionals😂🫶🏼🤍 #galentines #valentines #victoriancake #valentinesday #cakedecorating #valentinesdaybaking ♬ original sound – IG: carolinagrowing Sugar lovers, unite! If your friend group is made up of dessert addicts who center gatherings around food, this theme is your dream come true. Fill the room with oversized candy props, vibrant rainbow colors, and a dessert table straight out of a sugar lover’s fantasy. The highlight? Set up a cake-decorating station, so you and your friends can compete to create the wildest, most whimsical cake designs, complete with piping tips and maraschino cherries for decoration. Finish the night with Conversation Hearts as parting gifts, because what’s a candy party without some treats to take home?

bookish brunch

@theofficialitgirls Who’s making you a bookuet? 🥰 books were wrapped in plastic before skewers were taped on (no books were harmed in the making of this) #valentinesday #girlfriendgiftideas #bookbouquet #bookworm #booktok ♬ baby Im yours cass Elliot – fawn For the bookworms, introverts, and literary-obsessed, you’ve met your match. If you’d rather spend your Saturdays lost in a book than at a wild party, this is the ultimate Galentine’s vibe. Imagine stacks of your favorite novels, cozy teacups, and delicious treats up the wazoo. Have everyone bring their favorite book (bonus if it’s one that changed their life) and share a few chapters with the group. To get crafty, try your hand at blackout poetry by taking pages from old books and making them your own. You can also create your own “book boyfriend” through crafting the ultimate literary dream guy and sharing him with the group via powerpoint presentation. Oh, and don’t forget the personalized bookmark-making station to give everyone a cute keepsake.

Sweat Soirée

self-love spa day

@primeivcranstonri On Valentine’s Day only get 20% off 2 IV services with your favorite person, by appointment only. LIMITED SLOTS AVAILABLE! call us at 401-320-4067 (Note: primary drips excluded in this offer.) #spaday #valentines #treatyourself #healthyliving #ivtherapy #medspa ♬ my love mine all mine sped up – ✰ Midterms have you stressing and questioning your life’s purpose? A self-love spa day with the girls is the perfect way to hit pause and pamper yourself. Set the mood with calming scents, soft lighting, and everyone in plush robes for ultimate relaxation. Start off by making face masks or sugar scrubs (since nothing says self-care like a little skincare ritual). A nail painting station will let you give each other cute designs while gossiping and relaxing. To really up the chill vibes, serve chilled mocktails or herbal teas, creating the perfect zen environment for ultimate relaxation. This is the time to unwind, chat, and let the stress melt away.

