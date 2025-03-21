Confidence 101: 10 Simple Ways to Feel Your Best!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t think people understand the power and overall confidence a woman holds when she looks and feels her best. But let’s be real—every woman has moments of doubt, second-guesses herself, or feels like she’s not enough. The good news? Confidence isn’t something you’re just born with; it’s something you can build. Thankfully, there are so many different ways to gain that confidence back, especially as a woman. Simple actions like getting ready in the morning or trying a new product from Sephora can make a huge difference in your day!

Here are 10 of the best confidence boosters that will help you own your worth, embrace your power, and glow from the inside out.

1. Completing youR Everything Shower

I know this one requires a lot of work, but committing to an everything shower will make you feel amazing! Your body will be left hairless, exfoliated, moisturized, and smelling like a Bath & Body Works product! I can guarantee that you will be proud of yourself for doing it, especially if it’s long overdue.

2. Washing your hair

Washing your hair seems like such a common task, but when you take the time to do it properly, best believe you will feel better! Get rid of those oily roots and treat yourself to a hair mask, oils, or even mousse. It’s such a small but effective way to feel refreshed and confident!

3. Getting your eyebrows done

Your eyebrows shape your whole face, and if they aren’t kept under control, they can change how you see yourself. Keeping them clean, nicely shaped, and suited to your face can make you feel polished and put together! You can either do it at home or get it done professionally.

4. Doing your Skincare

Who doesn’t feel good after doing their skincare? It makes you feel cleansed, pampered, and, honestly, glamorous! Take a few minutes during your day to get it done—it makes such a big difference!

5. Creating A Signature makeup look

Everyone is beautiful without makeup, but wearing some can boost some people’s confidence. If you enjoy it, take the time to do that ritual. Even something as simple as curling your lashes can make or break your confidence for the day!

6. Styling your hair

Have you ever felt like you want the total opposite hair color, length, or style than what you have? Most girls do! Straightening, curling, or even just brushing and styling your hair can give you that extra boost of confidence!

7. Moisturizing your skin

Applying moisturizer will make your skin feel soft, smooth, and hydrated. And when your skin looks good, you feel good!

8. Spraying that special scent

I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite compliments is, “Wow, you smell so good!” Adding perfume, body gel, or body mist will leave you smelling amazing and feeling like the best version of yourself!

9. Treating Yourself to a Mani-Pedi

Whether you enjoy painting your nails, getting acrylics, or applying some shellac, having well-kept nails can boost your confidence. Even a simple, clear coat can make you feel put together!

10. ACCESSORIZING

Whether it’s a new top, your favourite purse, or layering some jewelry, accessories can elevate your outfit and make you feel even more confident. Sometimes, the right details can complete your look and make all the difference!

At the end of the day, confidence isn’t just about how you look—it’s about how you carry yourself and believe in your worth. So go ahead, take that extra step to feel good, and own your power daily!