Running Tips from an Amateur Runner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you look up “running” on TikTok, you will immediately be shown runners who are training for their 5th marathon, running a 7:15 mile pace, all while smiling at the camera as they hold up their fingers to show how many miles they have run so far. This is simply not the reality of running, and can make getting into running super intimidating! So, I’m here to offer some advice as someone who isn’t super fast, has never run a marathon, but isn’t afraid to call themselves a runner.

Start super slow

The hardest part about running is starting, especially when you’re new and have only a little endurance. When I first started, I would try to run as fast for as long as I could, but because I was new to running, I could only last for a few minutes before I had to stop, hunched over huffing and puffing. There’s a couple of different ways to get over this hurdle: one is called the 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 method. The idea is you run for 5 minutes, then walk for 5, and then run for 4, walk for 4, etc. etc. Over time, you gradually shorten the time you spend walking and lengthen the time you spend running. While this technique might be helpful for some, I think a much better, and much simpler method exists: running super, super slow. Slower than you might think, because when you begin your run, you might feel like you have the potential to go super fast, but you have to mentally and physically store that energy so you can keep on going for longer. It might feel frustrating, but it really helps when you’re first building your endurance!

Running shoes actually make a difference*

*Running shoes AND socks, I should add. When I first began running, I had a pair of running shoes, but would they would constantly rub against the backs of my heels and leave my feet hurting and aching all of the time. What I didn’t know is that sometimes spending a little more money on a good running shoe, especially if you’re running multiple times per week, will make a huge difference. If you’re looking to get into endurance running, it’s important that you have a shoe with a cushion-y bottom, because more padding on the bottom will absorb the impact your feet make when they hit the ground, and lessen the effect running for long distances has on your knees/other joints. If you’re more focused on speed running, a shoe with a thinner sole is more ideal. Also, make sure you have good socks. When I was starting and only wear socks that were extreemly thick, which gave me painful blisters. Here are the shoes I wear!

calm your music down

Another mistake a lot of runners make it playing only super fast, hype songs. While this can be good if you’re doing an interval run, sometimes if you only play this kind of music, your perceived level of exertion will be higher (this just means the run might feel harder than it actually is), or you may end up going super fast and using up all of your energy. Instead, add in some more chill, slow songs to your running playlist for a more enjoyable to get into the zone. (PS, here is my current running playlist!)

find your motivation and mantras

If your running with a negative mindset, because you feel like you “have to,” or as a way to punish yourself, running won’t be sustainable for you. When I started running for how it made me feel instead of how I wanted to look, it made running a positive hobby that I could have fun doing. So, I think it’s helpful to set your intention before a run, a “North Star” that you can come back to at different parts of your run to check in and stay mindful. To help with keeping a positive mindset, some people might like to keep mantras for themselves, like “I can do hard things,” “I can do anything for 20 minutes,” or “Run light, tall, and relaxed” are some that I come back to on my runs.

Consistency & Comparison