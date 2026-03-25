10 Analog Activities to Try This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mich chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is March, which means warmer weather and longer days are right around the corner. Spring is also a time for new beginnings, or a reset of your routines. This year, I am bringing something new into my life: analog time. “Going analog” means replacing mindless scrolling and excessive screen-time with tangible hobbies to bring joy, combat fatigue, and foster creativity.

“Grandma hobbies” or “dopamine detox” are not just cool wellness trends. Less screentime is also proven to reduce anxiety, improve sleep cycles, and encourage deeper connection. Who doesn’t want that this spring? Here are 10 ideas to make your analog era become a reality:

1. Go On a Nature Walk

There is no better time than this spring to go outside for a breath of air. Walks without stimulation can be really refreshing after a long day. Every time I walk, I feel more in tune with my body and nature. Each walk does not have to be long. Even a 5-minute walk between classes can get your energy flowing.

2. Try Something Creative

Any creative interests that’s been on your mind? If so, don’t wait. Creative hobbies include anything from painting and crochet to photography and pottery. These hobbies allow for self expression and creating something you are proud of. If you are up for a challenge, you can even try picking up a new instrument or learning a new dance!

3. Write a Letter

Our phones are bombarded with texts. But how long has it been since you last wrote a physical letter? I have always cherished paper notes because of how personal they feel. The pleasant surprise of receiving a letter creates a special memory. Next time, during a special occasion, or just any other day, consider handwriting a message to people you appreciate.

4. Cook a New Recipe

Cooking (or baking) is always therapeutic. It also encourages you to be mindful of the ingredients and how they support your health. Even if you’ve never cooked before, you can always find starting points. New recipes do not have to be full entrées. They can simply be something like a 2-minute yogurt bowl that gives you a healthy sweet treat.

5. Get Back Into Reading

It is finally time to tackle those books on your nightstand. In college, it is so hard to find time to read when we are already drowning in textbooks. However, reading something you are genuinely curious about (outside of school) allows you to keep your mind engaged. It reduces stress levels, and perhaps you will learn a new word or two!

6. Do a Puzzle

Speaking of keeping your mind engaged, puzzles are a go-to option. They include anything from jigsaw to cross-word puzzles. They can be a fun activity with friends, and they also work out your brain in different ways. I find them to be mood-regulating, and I always feel so accomplished when I find the missing piece!

7. Journal

Writing down your thoughts can be powerful. Instead of consuming content, you are actively producing them. Putting down my emotions, ideas, and experiences onto paper gives me a structure for processing them. After they are settled in a notebook, thoughts become less overwhelming. Journaling can be prompted (e.g. gratitude practice), or unprompted (writing down whatever comes to mind).

8. Go On a PicNic

Picnics offer a relaxed environment for connecting with friends and family. I love the peaceful, open atmosphere of a park, especially when it’s away from the hustle of city life. Next weekend, make an effort to share some delicious sandwiches and laughter with others.

9. Do a Spring Clean

Your space reflects your inner state. So: clean room, clean mind. Besides, a reset helps me stay productive, so I can avoid the mid-semester slump. As spring break approaches, wash your bedding, clean your appliances, and declutter your drawers. It’s also time to discard anything that no longer brings you joy. As your surroundings clear up, you will experience less mental fatigue.

10. Have a Self-Care Day

Finally, we all deserve rest from a hectic schedule. Self-care means different things to everybody, but having an “off-day” can include taking an everything shower, doing a stretch, or listening to your favorite playlist. Each week, try scheduling chill time or go on a solo date. Remember, only when we rest are we more productive.

Kelly Marcelo / Her Campus

The most effective way to go analog is not abandoning your phone cold-turkey, but rather replacing the habit with something a little more present. By developing consistent hobbies, you’ll quickly rediscover the joy of spring (and other seasons), much like what we enjoyed before the advent of devices.