LEAD AND OTHER HEAVY METALS MAY BE HIDDEN IN YOUR PROTEIN POWDER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

An unexpected roadblock to health has surfaced in 2025, and it may be in your protein powder.

For many individuals, maintaining health and fitness is an important aspect of daily life. Whether it’s through the means of Pilates, weight lifting, running, Zumba, or daily walks, muscle growth is a key aspect for many people’s fitness journeys. The consumption of protein products is important in building muscle due to its ability to repair damaged cells, as discussed by Richard Kreider and Bill Crampton on PubMed. Kreider and Crampton mention that people who exercise regularly need more protein than people who do not exercise, and that “ingesting protein and/or amino acids prior to, during, and/or following exercise can enhance (…) growth and maintenance of lean body mass.”

For these reasons, some people may take protein supplements throughout their fitness journey. However, The Clean Label Project’s 2024-2025 report on protein powders showed that certain protein powders contain lead and other heavy metals. For visual learners, the CLP also released an infographic version of the information found in their study.

Looking into the CLP’s Report

The CLP report tested 160 different protein products from leading brands and found that 47% of those products contained higher levels of heavy metals than what California Proposition 65 determines as safe. California Proposition 65 requires Californian businesses to inform consumers about chemicals in their products that may cause health issues, according to The State of California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

The specific chemicals tested for by the Clean Label Project included lead, cadmium, arsenic, mercury, and bisphenols (BPA, BPS). The study explains these contaminants may enter products unintentionally through a variety of means, but especially agriculturally. The CLP noted 77% of Plant-based protein products, 79% of organic protein products, and 65% of chocolate protein products contained lead. The two most common ways contaminants were introduced to protein products was through contaminated soils and packaging.

What UMass Boston Students Need to Look Out For

UMass Boston sells a few protein products on campus in the vending machines, especially those surrounding the campus gym in McCormack. These supplemental protein products include: Fairlife Core Power high protein milk shakes in the flavors chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, as well as CLIFF Bars in the flavors chocolate and “chocolate brownie.”

Considering the CLP could not release the names of the specific protein products and manufacturers containing lead in their report, it is hard to tell what is safe for consumption. When it comes to choosing a protein supplement, it is best to look for non-chocolate flavored products and to ensure the protein is derived from whey or collagen, as products with those parameters tend to be less likely to contain lead based on the CLP’s report. If meeting a protein goal means purchasing a protein product from the vending machines at school, UMass Boston students may want to choose vanilla or strawberry. There are other non-supplement foods with protein in them sold in the vending machines and at various food locations at UMass Boston as well.

While the CLP could not list the results for each product specifically in their report, they did release a list of brands that they have reviewed and approved of, which they call “CLP Certified.” The list of companies that produce CLP certified protein products include Genetic Nutrition, Ritual, Oziva, Nutribox, Puori, Gorilla Formula 23, Wellbeing Nutrition, and Wicked Protein. Students may plan to order these products and bring them to school, rather than purchasing products there.