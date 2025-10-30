How Does She Do It All? – Your Guide to Becoming THAT Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a well-rounded college student may seem like an ideal, unachievable standard, but I’m here to help you work towards that goal. I will say it’s difficult, but not impossible. With the below step by step guide, I’ve created specific actions and mindsets you can take to make balancing your work-school life more manageable. All while prioritizing your mental (and physical) health, of course.

So, let’s get into it. First, take some time to strategically organize your specific priorities. This can vary from person to person, so focus on what is important to you. For me, being a full time college student is one of the main aspects of my life at the moment, which is why I place a huge emphasis on school. An overload of classes can get frustrating and unmanageable, but there are specific ways to tackle this.

PLAN, PLAN, PLAN

I can not stress this enough. Having a cute motivational planner by my side has seriously been what has gotten me through these past few years. Stopping by your local Target or Marshalls, (or even online) there are plenty of options out there. So find one that speaks to you, and use it. Write down your daily tasks, and block off specific times in your schedule dedicated to each task. Trust me, this will help so much.

Give yourself time to rest

Recovery is so valuable especially for an individual who may seem to be overworking themselves. Pushing yourself to the point where you exceed your own boundaries is not effective; it’s counterproductive. Think about it. When you take on too much at once, all you are left feeling is burned out. That’s when we start to doom-scroll and procrastinate. Instead, try taking on tasks little by little and making sure you are allocating time for yourself in between. Examples of this can be watching your favorite show, doing a facemask and lighting a candle.

Take care of your physical health

I don’t care what it is; going to the gym, booking a workout class, or simply just taking the time to go on a walk. Studies have shown that when you participate in some sort of physical activity, your brain actually works better and produces dopamine. My personal favorite is a hot yoga sculpt class. I highly recommend it if you love heated classes but also prefer a bit of a weighted challenge. Some Boston studios to check out: Bspoke Studios and The Handle Bar!

Feed yourself high protein, whole foods meals

I get it. You’re too busy to cook, or simply don’t have the time or energy to put together a nourishing meal every single night. Your body does so much for you, it’s time to give back. In a world full of processed foods, read labels to make sure you are aware of what is going into your body. Focus on getting a high amount of protein, low amount of sugar and moderate amount of carbs. A tip I learned is meal prepping for the whole week on a Sunday night. Planning out your recipes ahead can save so much time throughout the week.

Invest in your hobbies

Hobbies are activities that you do for yourself; strictly for joy and entertainment. Try to find one to two activities to participate in that are not making you an income, or related to school. When you are feeling down, have those hobbies to go back to and spend time doing things you love. This shows your brain you can make time for yourself and self-care is a priority!

Overall, these five tips should help your busy life as a college student become somewhat attainable. Remember: the goal is to focus on what serves you, NOT what burns you out.