This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mel Robbins is a prominent American motivational speaker, author, and podcast host known for her expertise in behavioral change, mindset, and personal development. She is the host of the top-rated The Mel Robbins Podcast, and she provides actionable advice on life improvement, often utilizing tools from her bestselling books, including The Five Second Rule and The Let Them Thoery. Mel Robbins’ “Eight Things to Tell Yourself Every Morning” are science-backed affirmations designed to rewrite the brain’s Reticular Activating System (RAS) for positivity, resilience, and reduced anxiety. This was very popular on her podcast, and these 2-minute “Eight Things” mantras are intended to stop the cycle of waking up with dread, fostering a proactive, confident mindset for the day ahead. The goal of these mantras is to move from a state of morning dread to a state of empowerment.

“Today is going to be a great day.” This is the first one that you should say. The moment you wake up, you should say, today is going to be a great day. Even if you have a lot going on today, you can still make it a great day based on your attitude. “Something cool is going to happen for me today.” This is a positive affirmation and mindset shift designed to create optimism, reduce anxiety, and feel anticipation for positive experiences throughout the day. “No matter what happens today, I can handle it.” This builds resilience and reduces anxiety. It also shifts your mind to be able to handle any conflicts that may arise during the day. “An exciting new chapter is beginning today.” This makes your brain look for a fresh start. You are intentionally turning the page and ending the chapter. But why not live each day as a chapter? If you feel stuck in the same boring routine, this is going to shake things up because when you say an exciting new chapter in my life, that new chapter is starting today, which signals to your brain that you’re ready. “I need to give myself more credit for how hard I’m trying.” You wake up every day, but do you really realize how much you do every day, and you don’t give yourself credit for it? Do you know how hard it is to get through the day in today’s world with a good attitude, and yet you’re doing it? “I’m allowed to be a work in progress.” You have at least experienced once in your life a time where you struggle to make things perfect or look perfect, or even put things off you don’t think you’re ready for. Wipe away that negativity and fear and realize that yes, you are allowed to be a work in progress. “If I keep showing up, life will reward me.” It’s so easy in life to put your head down and just give up. It’s so easy to quit in life and lose motivation. However, keep showing up, and you will get what you hope for. This is also a great way to set goals for yourself and realize that if you keep being “here,” then you are more likely to achieve your goals. “I have an important contribution to make to the world.” Yes, you do! You are special and important and will do great things.

Robbins draws on research from experts like Dr. Daniel Amen, using these phrases to activate the brain’s RAS, which helps filter for positive experiences. These mantras should be spoken daily, sometimes in conjunction with a “mirror high-five” to physically cement the positive self-love and regard.

Every morning, I say these eight mantras with my mom, and it is the highlight of my day. It motivates me to get up from my bed, and I try to recite at least one of the mantras before I leave my dorm, when walking to class, taking the bus home, or going to bed. Also, it’s one thing to say these mantras, but it’s a whole other thing when the mantras actually work. It could be as small as getting an A on an assignment or as big as getting a new job. But, it’s important to realize that when something good does happen in life, remember the eight mantras and see which one connects the most. Usually, for me, it’s “Something cool is going to happen to me today.” It motivates me to go out into the world and see where the day takes me. I also think that’s my favorite one because it adds light and positivity to my day, thinking that something really great and cool will happen to me. I believe that even the small good things matter, and I always think back to the mantras. I’ll sometimes text my mom one of the mantras when something cool really does happen to me.

What’s your favorite mantra? Pick one mantra, say it out loud in the morning, and reflect on your day before you go to bed. See how one motivating mantra can positively impact a whole twenty-four hours, and then see what eight mantras can do!

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