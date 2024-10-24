In My Pilates Era: What I’ve Noticed Since Starting Pilates

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of this school year, I decided that I wanted to make a habit of working out early in the morning before my classes.

Last year I did not really make working out as a part of my weekly routine, but this year I wanted a change. Since I went to the pilates classes at the recreation center a few times last year and enjoyed them, I decided that I wanted to incorporate pilates into my weekly workout routine.

Pilates involves a series of precise movements that strengthen your core while also making you more flexible. I decided to take a pilates class in the morning, every Monday and Friday, at the recreation center. Now that it has been a little over a month since I have started doing pilates twice a week, I have noticed some positive effects pilates has had on me.

One thing I have noticed is that pilates strengthens my core muscles.

Since pilates involves doing slow and precise movements, I am able to really focus on engaging my core muscles when doing pilates. Since I am able to focus on engaging my core muscles, the workout is really effective since my core muscles are becoming stronger from it. Having strong core muscles is very important because it helps decrease back pain and helps you do everyday activities (such as sitting in a chair or picking up a package) with ease.

Another thing I have noticed is that my balance has improved because of pilates.

Balance is one of my weaknesses since I struggle to have good balance when I am doing lower body exercises, such as lunges and single leg deadlifts. Even though balance may not seem that important, it has a big impact on your workout, especially when you are doing a lower body workout. A lot of the movements you do in pilates require some form of balance, so by practicing a lot, your balance improves a lot.

Another benefit of doing pilates in the morning is that it has been a great way for me to start my day. I have noticed that I always feel more awake and energized after doing pilates.

Pilates also helps clear my mind because during that hour of pilates, I am not thinking about anything else besides the movements I am doing. Since pilates helps me start my day with a clear mind, I am able to focus better in my classes, and when doing homework throughout the rest of the day. I think that working out in the morning before you start the rest of your day, no matter what kind of workout you do, is going to help you feel more awake and have a more clear mind.

Besides all of the benefits that I have noticed since starting pilates, pilates can be really fun!

It is important to find forms of exercise that you really enjoy doing since it makes it more likely that you will continue to exercise. While everyone has different preferences, I personally find pilates to be really enjoyable and something I always look forward to. Overall, I highly recommend trying pilates and seeing if you enjoy it!

