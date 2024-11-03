Bitter but Beneficial? Dark Chocolate Benefits on the Brain

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a fan of dark chocolate, here’s some good news: it’s more than just a sweet treat. Packed with powerful antioxidants and essential nutrients, a high percentage of dark chocolate can have various health benefits when enjoyed in moderation. From improving heart health to boosting brain function and enhancing mood, this indulgent delight can benefit your overall well-being.

Cacao, cocoa, and chocolate

Cacao is the raw material — the beans harvested from the cacao tree. After the beans are ground into a fine powder and roasted, they become cocoa, which can be enjoyed as a drink or further processed with sugar, milk, and cocoa butter to make chocolate. Dark chocolate contains a higher percentage of cocoa solids and cocoa butter than milk chocolate, and it typically has little to no added milk.

Here are some nutritionist-recommended brands to consider on your next grocery store visit: Pascha 85% Cacao Organic Vegan Dark Chocolate Bar offers a rich, intense flavor while containing only 4 grams of sugar. See’s Extra Dark Chocolate Bars provide a delightful taste and are kosher-friendly. For a combination of flavors, try Theo Organic Salted Almond 70% Dark Chocolate, which pairs crunchy almonds with smooth chocolate. Lastly, Beyond Good Madagascar, Pure Dark 70% Chocolate Bar showcases the unique flavors of single-origin Madagascar cacao.

cognitive benefits of dark chocolate

Cocoa and dark chocolate are rich in flavonoids, which are plant-based antioxidants and have a range of health advantages. Research has shown that diets rich in flavonoids, such as those in dark chocolate, can improve cognitive function, attention, and brain processing speed, particularly in older adults. These phytonutrients help improve brain blood flow, oxygen levels, and nerve function, which are crucial for maintaining cognitive abilities. Lifelong consumption of flavonoid-rich foods may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia by limiting neuroinflammation and promoting synaptic plasticity.

Beyond cognitive function, dark chocolate has a positive impact on mood. A study found that people who consumed a 42 gram dark chocolate drink daily reported feeling more content than those who didn’t. This mood enhancement is due to the release of serotonin and endorphins, brain chemicals that let us feel “good,” triggered by chocolate consumption. Endorphins are particularly interesting because they bind with opiate receptors in the brain, leading to feelings of euphoria. They also reduce pain and diminish the effects of stress.

STRESS Management

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in hundreds of chemical reactions in the body, contributing to overall health. Despite its importance, many people fall short of the recommended daily intake of 400 mg. Incorporating magnesium-rich foods into your diet, such as dark chocolate (which provides 230 mg per 101g bar of chocolate containing 70-85% cocoa), can help you meet this requirement. Magnesium is so effective in reducing anxiety and stress that it’s often referred to as “nature’s Valium.” Valium (diazepam), a well-known medication, treats anxiety, seizures, alcohol withdrawal, muscle spasms, insomnia, and restless legs syndrome. Similarly, magnesium helps regulate stress by lowering cortisol levels, the primary stress hormone. Since magnesium is often lacking in modern diets, finding good sources like dark chocolate can boost nutritional and mental health.

sweet CRavings

Chocolate is widely recognized as one of the most craved foods worldwide. Unlike milk chocolate or sugary candies, high-quality dark chocolate offers such a rich and fulfilling experience. People tend to feel satisfied with smaller portions of dark chocolate! Research has shown that consuming even a small amount of dark chocolate can help reduce cravings for various unhealthy foods, whether sweet, salty, or fatty. For those aiming to manage their weight sustainably, the ability to curb junk food can be valuable. The satiating nature of dark chocolate allows for this, assisting in making healthier dietary choices. The appeal of dark chocolate goes beyond just its taste. As discussed earlier, eating dark chocolate triggers the release of “happy hormones,” such as endorphins, contributing to the feelings of pleasure often associated with this treat.

Interestingly, the sensory experience of eating dark chocolate appears to be crucial to its ability to satisfy cravings. Studies have shown that when scientists tried to isolate the beneficial ingredients of chocolate and put them into a pill, the same appetite-suppressing effects were not observed. This indicates that eating dark chocolate has psychological and sensory elements that play a much larger role than simply its nutritional content. One possible explanation for this behavior is that making a conscious decision to enjoy a small piece of dark chocolate each day instead of indulging in sugary alternatives like milk chocolate or candy may subconsciously encourage people to make healthier choices throughout the day. This small but deliberate act of choosing dark chocolate as a treat reinforces a sense of control and well-being, motivating individuals to continue making positive decisions when it comes to their food choices.

In conclusion, dark chocolate is a delicious and health-conscious choice for those looking to manage their cravings while maintaining a balanced diet. Its mindful consumption offers numerous benefits for brain function and mental well-being, thanks to its rich flavanol content and antioxidant properties. So, indulge in a piece of dark chocolate today — your taste buds and brain will thank you!

