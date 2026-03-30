What Your Inner Child Needs To Hear: 6 Affirmations To Live By

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can certainly be difficult. Add in midnight deadlines, post-grad uncertainty, and relationships, and sometimes it feels impossible. In the midst of this chaos is the choice to choose positivity and joy. While there are many ways to do this, my favorite way is through affirmations. Here are six affirmations that can help alleviate stress, improve gratitude, and transform your mindset.

1. I AM THE GREATEST PROJECT I WILL EVER WORK ON

Graduating in less than 50 days, I’ve done a lot of reflecting about my education this semester. And amid the projects, exams, and homework I’ve done (which will be over in less than 50 days, did I mention), I’ve been reminding myself that the work I’ve done on myself has been the most fulfilling.

While I’ll forget about my finance homework or marketing projects in a few years, I’ll always remember how much I grew throughout college. These lessons will help with post-grad life and navigating my 20s.

This affirmation is perfect for refocusing on personal growth and talking to your inner child. Reflecting on how far you’ve come can help with feelings of inadequacy or not feeling enough.

2. Actually, life is beautiful, and I have time

As a devoted Peanuts fan, one of my favorite comic strips features Charlie and Linus. Leaning against a brick wall, Charlie asks Linus if he ever thinks about the future and asks him what he wants to be when he grows up. In the last frame, with a bright yellow sun behind him, Linus exclaims, “outrageously happy!”

I’ve often had the feeling that there are not enough hours in the day and that my to-do list is a never ending predicament I don’t know what to do with. So oftentimes, when I’m feeling that I’m running out of time, I affirm myself that 1) I have time and 2) life is beautiful.

This affirmation is perfect for those moments of chaos, when the clock seems to be set at two-times speed. Oftentimes, this affirmation is also accompanied by gratitude and appreciation, which can help with Linus’s goal (because I can imagine his goal is shared by many others).

3. I am divinely guided

As a spiritual person, I often say this affirmation during moments where I want otherworldly support, whether I’m having a stressful moment or want to feel an army of support behind me. Whether or not you’re a spiritual person, you can use this affirmation in times of insecurity or anxiety.

While the word divine often is tied to religion, I like to use the word in a universal or guardian way. As someone who believes in guardian angels and universal connections, I believe that every person has more support than they will ever realize.

So even if guardian angels or universal connections are not necessarily your thing, this affirmation can help those who feel like they’re without a guide or support during challenging moments.

4. being alive is the special occasion

In the 13th episode of Modern Family’s ninth season, “In Your Head,” Mitch spends the episode saving an expensive bottle of wine for just the right moment. Whether it’s a bottle of wine or a new experience, people often wait for some type of universal sign to get out a corkscrew or book that plane ticket.

The excuse is often to “wait for a special occasion,” but people only view events like graduations and weddings as truly special. While these milestones are wonderful, life in itself is truly a special occasion. So if you’re thinking of experiencing something, whether it’s a trip or a fancy bottle of wine, start telling yourself that you don’t need to wait. Remind yourself that gratitude toward life, rather than a specific moment, can go a long way.



At the end of the Modern Family episode, Mitch and Cam enjoy the bottle of wine after a friend convinces them to start living between those special occasions.

5. I have to do this I get to do this

When I watched Housemaid, and I was a bit terrified when Andrew made Nina pluck out 100 strands of hair because “hair is a privilege.” While the villain of the movie went about it in the completely wrong way, it’s not always a bad thing to think about life as a privilege.

Because of my never-ending to-do list, I sometimes get negative about all that I have to do. In times like these, affirming myself that I get to do things, rather than have to do things, can go a long way in increasing my gratitude and stopping the negativity. While I’ve never thought of highlighting my hair and fixing my roots as a privilege, I remind myself that being overwhelmed or tired in pursuit of getting a degree and building up my resume isn’t a burden.

This affirmation is ideal for times when we start to feel burdened by our responsibilities, rather than blessed by them. It can realign our feelings and alleviate anxiety.

6. but what if it all works out?

If you’d ask any of my friends, they’d tell you that I have a tendency to overthink. About everything. And because it’s my second nature to overthink, it’s difficult for me to reverse the habit. So instead of completely changing my thinking patterns, I decided to work with what I have.

Instead of stopping my overthinking, I allow it. Since overthinking can involve positive thoughts (and not just negative, catastrophic ones), what’s the harm in overthinking about the possibility of extremely positive events? Now, instead of asking myself what could go wrong and dwelling on all those possibilities, I ask myself what could go right.

I might be tricking my brain here, but that’s the whole point of affirmations. Instead of leaning toward the negative, I’m just rewiring my brain to fixate on the positive. And the best results of this affirmation come from visualization. So, actually visualizing yourself, if everything were to work out, can help you not only stay positive but take the steps needed to make that visualization a reality.

There you have it — six affirmations to guide your shift to a positive and happy mindset. Whether you say these in the morning, at night, or throughout the day as you face any challenges or stress, they’re sure to help you find calm in the chaos. And if you want to explore affirmations that feel more personal to you, check out this Pinterest board. Researching affirmations on TikTok, Instagram, or Pinterest can also aid you in your search for the perfect reminders to find joy!