3 Months In: My Experience At UConn’s Recreation Center

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Let’s face it — it’s hard to get into the habit of doing something, even if it’ll improve your life in the long run. That habit is especially difficult to form when you have to walk into a building of hundreds of fellow college students, dedicate a chunk of your day, and physically challenge yourself. However, going to the University of Connecticut’s Recreation Center these last few months has done a lot more for me than just upping my StairMaster time by 15 minutes. By no means am I a gym pro by now, but I’ve definitely learned some things since incorporating the gym in my weekday routine.

Getting the hang of it

Believe it or not, what really pushed me to start going to the gym consistently was TikTok. My FYP was filled with workout plans, motivation, and advice. After finally deciding to try it, I started by getting to know the Rec and its many different spaces, amenities, and machines. When you want to go from the occasional stop at the gym to being there five times a week, it’s best to start by making a plan beforehand and keeping it fairly short. When I began back in November, I focused on completing a simple workout 2-3 times a week. This ultimately led me to being more comfortable in the Rec’s environment, and I began incorporating going after my classes each weekday. I really believe that starting small is the key to getting into a routine that you can keep up with in the long run. Another thing that helped me was planning a set time to go, usually in between or after my classes were done for the day. Getting into a steady routine can be difficult in the beginning, but is truly so rewarding once you get the hang of it.

keeping with it

If you were to choose any point in the year to start working out, I wouldn’t advise starting when it’s cold outside and you’re about to indulge in food-revolving holidays. Trying to get in the habit of going to the gym around this time wasn’t the easiest task, requiring me to put in some extra effort. During winter break, I decided to get a gym membership in my hometown so that I could keep up with my goals. This required a lot of motivation since the gym resided in the town over mine compared to the easy 5-10 minute walk I have on campus to access the Rec. Getting motivated to go to the gym, whether it’s just the treadmill or a full-body routine, was difficult in the depth of winter and I’m grateful to have pushed through it. During exam weeks or days with long work shifts, it can be difficult to fit the gym into your schedule. As college students, there are days when we have too little time for all we want to get done. This has been a challenge for me this semester in particular when taking on extra classes and activities. However, overcoming this has helped me build confidence in my own ability to set a goal and stick to it. While there are bound to be ups and downs when you start a journey like this one, the feeling you get following consistency and progress overwhelmingly outweighs any challenges you may face.

what I’ve learned

As a girl who has never been considered overly athletic or in great shape, beginning to go to the Rec was a choice that I knew would improve my daily life. UConn’s Recreation Center provides me with a lot more than just a good workout, but a productive way to alleviate the stress I face as a college student. If you’ve ever stepped foot inside, you know that hundreds, if not thousands, of students feel the same way based on the Rec’s popularity. Incorporating the Rec into my weekday routine has also increased my productivity and helped me keep busy. I’ve also found a community of fellow students who share the same interests as me, and seeing familiar faces helps make the ever-so-busy Rec seem not so big. While there are countless health benefits associated with getting in a good workout and being in better shape, I’ve reaped the mental benefits as well, some of which being even more valuable.

With state-of-the-art equipment, more fitness classes than you can dream of, and truly something for everyone, I encourage every UConn student to check out the Rec Center if you haven’t already. Just a few months ago I too felt intimidated by the 200K square-foot facility, but I’m so glad I took advantage of all they have to offer and I’m sure you will too.

Want to learn more? Visit the Rec’s website, Instagram or download their mobile app!