The Best Places To Take A Walk At UConn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Even though it doesn’t feel like it yet, it is officially spring! My favorite time of year at UConn is in the early fall and late spring. The days feel better when I can walk to class comfortably and enjoy the outdoors. Besides walking to and from class, there are many options near campus for a change of scenery. I found a couple of these through the app AllTrails, an app like Yelp or TripAdvisor for walking and hiking that I highly recommend. These are some of my favorite spots to walk near UConn that I’ll be frequenting for my last spring here.

Fenton River Trail

My favorite trail to walk near UConn is the Fenton River Trail, more specifically the Torrey Preserve to Chaffeeville. It’s about an eight-minute drive from campus and can vary in time and miles depending on the path. The trail starts with woods and then opens to a pasture. The woods are easy to navigate, and the pasture is beautiful with bridges and a small pond. It is also a great place to have a picnic if you’re willing to walk first. Past the field and pond is the river walk, but be sure to check the rainfall level, as at times it can be hard to walk through when the water rises. Overall, this is my favorite place to walk and one of my first finds from AllTrails.

Original photo by Elysia Rudman

Mansfield Hollow Lake

If you want a lot of different options of where to walk, Mansfield Hollow Park is one of the best places to go. Specifically, I like walking along the dam and lake, which my roommate introduced to me this fall. The entrance to the park is about 12 minutes off campus and has a parking lot (big plus!). The park is huge, but there are a lot of options for different trails there, depending on what you’re looking for. There’s also a big field which is a great place for picnics, barbeques, or a game. Mansfield Hollow is a little further than the rest, but well worth it for the options for outdoor activities.

Horsebarn Hill

As much as I love Mansfield Hollow and Fenton River, they’re not as accessible if you don’t have a car on campus. Horsebarn Hill is a UConn classic for pictures, picnics, and sunsets, but is also one of my favorite places to take a walk. The path I typically take is by the Dairy Bar, going up and around the hill. If you want more of a traditional trail, there is also the Fenton Tract, which has a variety of trails that all start at and around Horsebarn Hill. My favorite part though, is seeing the cows and horses in their barns or grazing the pastures. Horsebarn Hill is a UConn staple for a reason and is the best for a sunset walk after a stressful day.

Amanda Stowe

Neighborhoods

This is another easy location if you live on campus. Even though it’s not technically a trail, I love walking around the neighborhoods surrounding UConn. My personal favorites are some of the streets behind Hilltop Apartments. Nothing helps me destress like gossiping or complaining about my classes on a speed walk through a neighborhood with a friend. A bonus is admiring houses and gardens or stumbling on a game of dice. Overall, walking through the Storrs neighborhood is a convenient way to get a change of scenery and scout out an off-campus house!

Original photo by Elysia Rudman

For me, walking is an essential part of taking care of my body and mind. Whether you’re recapping the day with a friend or jamming out to music, getting your body moving and sunlight is so important. All of these locations are ones I frequent when I want to clear my head and have a scenic place to do it.