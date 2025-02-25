Self-Care During Midterms: How To Stay Calm And Focused

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

It’s one of the most stressful times of the year — midterms. The one thing bound to bring stress to freshmen and seniors alike. Studying for tests that count for 30% or more of our grade is sure to bring overwhelming feelings of dread and anxiety. The pressure to perform well on exams, complete assignments, and juggle other responsibilities can feel extremely stressful. Taking care of yourself during such a time is important for academic success. So, how can we shift such a stressful event and turn it into something manageable? Here are some tips to handle this stressful midterm season.

Get Enough Sleep

Staying up all night to study may seem like the perfect solution, especially if you’re trying to cram, but a lack of sleep can hurt your overall performance. Sleep is so important for memory! It’s not worth it to stay up trying to cram 10 different topics into your head if you’re barely going to remember it the next day. Aim for seven to nine of sleep a night, even during study periods. If you’re having trouble sleeping, try winding down by turning off your screens an hour before bed, or even read something relaxing.

Take Breaks

While it may seem productive to study nonstop, working for extended amounts of time with zero breaks will only reduce your productivity. One way to fight this is by using the Pomodoro Technique. The Pomodoro technique involves studying for 25 minutes and then taking a five-minute break. During this break, take the time to stretch, walk around, or grab a snack — anything that will help refresh both your mind and your body. After four study sessions, you can take a longer break (around 15-30 minutes) to get up and recharge!

Eat well and stay hydrated

It’s easy to forget about nutrition when you’re busy stressing about exams, but your brain needs fuel to function at its best. Avoid relying on junk food and caffeine to get you through the day. Instead, try focusing on foods like nuts, fruit, and yogurt — all known for brain-boosting. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water too! Staying hydrated is key for maintaining focus and energy levels.

Set realistic goals and stay organized

One of the main sources of midterm stress is feeling overwhelmed. To manage your workload, break up tasks into smaller, more manageable steps. Create a study schedule that gives you enough time to review each subject, and try to prioritize each task based on urgency. Check off these tasks as you go, and celebrate the small wins you make along the way! This will give you a sense of accomplishment and help keep you motivated.

Reach out for support

One thing to remember is that you don’t have to go through midterms alone. There are so many resources you can use, whether it’s friends, family, or an advisor or counselor if you’re feeling the stress. Sometimes just talking to someone can help you gain perspective. You can also study in groups to stay motivated and clarify any topics you might be struggling with.

No distractions!

I know how easy it is to get sucked into social media, but during midterms, it’s important to minimize any distractions. Set specific times for breaks where you can check your phone, and try to keep your study space free from distractions!

Give yourself grace; you deserve it!

Finally, remember that it’s ok not to be perfect. Midterm season can be stressful, and sometimes it’s normal to feel anxious or overwhelmed. If you don’t ace every single exam or assignment, that’s OK! What matters is that you did your best. Be kind to yourself and take time to relax and unwind when you can. Your health should always come first. Studying hard and well is important, but taking care of yourself is just as essential.

Hopefully these tips help you all push through this midterm season! Good luck on your exams!