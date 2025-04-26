7 Running Essentials From A Long Distance Runner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Conn chapter.

Back in 2020, when Charli D’Amelio ruled TikTok, Don Toliver’s beats were everywhere, and whipped coffee was the aesthetic, I was doing something a little different: I was running. During that time, everyone needed a vice. I needed a hobby to keep me occupied during my days in solitude, and ever since I started running, I’ve been addicted. I won’t say I loved every second of it (race anxiety was real), but it taught me more about discipline, routine, and joy than just about anything else.

Now, I’m training for my second half marathon and have run more 5ks and 10ks than I can count. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or someone just looking for a new outlet, stick around — these are my personal essentials for hitting the road, no matter the distance or pace.

1. Running Shoes

The most important aspect of a good run is a good pair of shoes. I know there are so many brands to choose from, and it can be overwhelming, but a good or not-so-good pair of shoes can make or break your whole run. After running all throughout high school, I’ve tried almost every sneaker brand in the game. New balance, Hoka’s, Nike’s– you name it. After all of my trials and tribulations, the only brand I’ve stuck with consistently is Hoka.

A majority of it is because of the fact they come in cute pastel colors. But even so, they have outlasted some other brands of mine and are extremely comfortable for long-distance runners. My all-time favorite shoes by Hoka are the Clifton 9 and Bondi 8, plus they come in pretty colors!

Even though I am an avid Hoka stan, every runner is different and may work better with a shoe from another brand. Some of my other recommendations are Nike Pegasus 41, New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V4, and the Brooks Ghost 16.

2. Garmin/Apple Watch

Throughout high school, I was firmly anti-Apple Watch when it came to running. I got my first Garmin, the Forerunner 245, during my sophomore year, and it completely changed my training. It gave me access to every metric I could ask for: VO2 max, cadence, heart rate zones, pace, elevation gain, training effect, and even sleep tracking. It was built for runners, and I loved that.

But, like most people, I eventually got curious. The Apple Watch Series 8 looked sleek, and with all the smart features — texts, app notifications, Apple Pay, and seamless iPhone integration — I couldn’t resist. I received one as a graduation gift and gave it a fair shot for about a year. In the end, though, I went right back to Garmin. Don’t get me wrong, the Apple Watch is an incredible smartwatch. It’s versatile, user-friendly, and perfect for someone who wants a bit of everything. But when it comes to running seriously, Garmin is just in a different league. It can track splits accurately, build structured workouts, analyze recovery, and has great battery life.

So, here’s my advice: if you’re new to running and already own an Apple Watch, there’s no need to rush out and get a Garmin. But if you’re an experienced runner looking to fine-tune your training and take your running more seriously, investing in a Garmin is 100% worth it.

3. An Amazing Playlist

I will never understand how some people can run more than a mile in total silence. Like — no music? Just…vibes maybe? To each their own, I guess, but for me, a hype playlist is absolutely essential. The energy of a song can make or break my run. It sets the pace, helps me space out, and keeps me mentally in the zone.

When I was training for my first half marathon, I built a seven-hour playlist to power me through those grueling eight-plus-mile runs. If you’re looking for something to elevate your own runs, I’ve linked it below. It’s gotten me through some of my toughest miles—and who knows, maybe it’ll help you during those not-so-fun strides.

My favorite running playlist!

4. Cute Running Clothes

“Look good, feel good.” This saying definitely stands the test of time when it comes to me picking out an outfit to run in. Especially on those chilly mornings or low-motivation days when the couch sounds better than a run, putting on a cute running outfit can completely shift my mindset. When I feel confident in what I’m wearing, I’m automatically more excited to get out there.

My go-to brand for running clothes is (unsurprisingly) Lululemon. The comfort, quality, and colors are honestly unmatched. From buttery-soft fabrics to flattering cuts that actually stay put mid-run, it’s easy to see why so many runners are loyal to the brand. That said, Lululemon isn’t exactly budget-friendly, and I totally get that(because it broke my bank too). If you’re looking to save a little cash without sacrificing style, TJ Maxx is a goldmine for affordable dupes of brands like Nike, Lululemon, and Alo.

The Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve 2.0, the Align High-Rise Shorts 4″, the Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank, and the Longline Energy Bra are all 10/10 choices. You can also find dups for these pieces on Amazon with styles extremely similar. Whether you’re treating yourself or just need a budget-friendly option, having the right gear makes every run a little more enjoyable.

5. A Good Pair of Headphones

Going hand in hand with a fire playlist is a solid pair of headphones. Music (or podcasts, if that’s your thing) can totally transform a run, and nothing kills the vibe faster than earbuds that constantly fall out or die mid-mile.

My go-to has to be AirPod Max. They stay locked in no matter what: sprints, hills, rain, you name it. I have used the standard version of AirPods before, but I often got frustrated with them. They often feel like they’re gonna fall out, and it’s really not the energy I need mid-workout when I’m struggling enough.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, Soundcore by Anker has some solid choices that hold up surprisingly well during workouts. You can find them on Amazon for less than 40 bucks, which I would say is a pretty solid price for an essential to get through any run.

6. Foam Roller

I’ve had my fair share of injuries over the years, and without a foam roller, I don’t even know how many more injuries I would’ve had. It’s a tried-and-true method of loosening those leg muscles that get tight overnight or feel sore throughout the day.

You don’t need anything fancy — just a standard high-density foam roller will do the trick. Even getting a tennis ball and using it to roll out can be life-changing. But if you want to take it up a notch, the textured or vibrating rollers are next-level. They’re a bit pricey, but they will get out every knot or cramp in your legs needed for a well-needed rest. Either way, adding one to your post-run ritual can seriously boost your recovery game and keep you feeling fresh for your next run.

7. Electrolyte packages

In the summer, when it’s hot and humid, water just doesn’t do the trick for me. Replenishing sodium, potassium, and magnesium helps prevent the drained, dizzy, or crampy feeling that hits after you’ve been pushing it for a while.

My two personal favorites are Liquid I.V. and LMNT. Liquid I.V. is perfect if you want something lightly sweet and super hydrating. LMNT, on the other hand, is extremely salty. It’s sugar-free and comes in bold flavors that definitely keep you alert for your run. I often carry one bottle of water with me and one bottle of LMNT for a balanced rotation of hydration and electrolytes.

​​Adding an electrolyte package is such a small step that makes a huge impact on how you feel and recover. It’s something not enough runners do enough, including myself sometimes, but it can make you feel significantly less drained after a long run.

Overall:

I know running can be intimidating, and not fun at first, but I promise once you get over that hump it’s the best hobby you’ll ever pick up. Whether you’re just getting started or you’re training for your tenth race, having the right essentials makes the journey not only easier but way more enjoyable. So find what works for you, invest in the things that make you feel your best, and most importantly — have fun with it! Your next favorite run might be just one good playlist (or outfit) away!