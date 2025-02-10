No Date? No Problem: A Single Girl’s Guide To Self-Love This Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The time of year has come. The dreaded, somewhat depressing, and particularly annoying Valentine’s Day. Many of us — including myself at times — are not fond of Valentine’s Day because it can serve as a reminder of heartbreak, being single, or lacking a certain love in life. However, Valentine’s Day is about LOVE in general! It is not solely about being in a relationship or being in love. It is a day to focus on who you love, why you love them, and celebrate the joy that love brings. Throughout my childhood, my mom and dad would surprise me with gifts and chocolates on Valentine’s Day morning. This showed me that the infamously frightful day on Feb. 14 is more than a mere holiday celebrating relationships and dating. Instead, it’s a day to focus on those that are in your life that bring you joy and support, because ultimately that is what matters in life on that day and every other day! So, if you’re feeling a bit down in anticipation of Valentine’s Day, take a few pages out of my book and lean into your single life this year.

1. Start the day by treating yourself

This year, month, and day are all about you. If you’re single, take it as a sign that this time is meant for you to be pouring into yourself! The easiest and most fun way to do that is by grabbing yourself a sweet treat. Take some initiative and show yourself that you are loved, cared for, and worthy. If you are able, I would recommend going to Dunkin’ and grabbing the Brownie Batter Donut with an iced latte. Or perhaps, you could stop at one of your campus cafes and grab a coffee and a pastry there. If none of these ideas are appealing, make something nice for yourself at home! A small act of self-love on Valentine’s Day goes a long way. After all, the most important relationship on any day is the one you have with yourself.

2. Put on a cute outfit

Now that you’re fed and energized, you are ready to tackle the day. The next step involves putting on a cute outfit. Whenever Valentine’s Day rolls around, I personally like to embrace the optimal color pallet of the holiday. Reds, pinks, and whites all go together so well, and Feb. 14 gives you the perfect opportunity to dress to theme! I like to paint my nails in an aesthetic that matches the holiday’s colors. I also love to throw on a cute baby pink or crimson red top to make me feel my most confident. As you have most likely heard, to look good is to feel good. This Valentine’s Day, we are doing just that. Look your best, feel your best, and embrace all that life has to offer. Don’t dwell on the lack of one feeling in the present. Welcome the world as your oyster and get excited that there is no greater feeling than not knowing what is to come!

3. call your mom, dad, grandma, etc.

It’s the day for love in all forms, shapes, sizes, and colors. Use this day to reach out to someone you love. Maybe you haven’t spoken to them in a while, or maybe you just talked to them yesterday — whatever the circumstance may be, call that person and let them know you love them. Just like self-love, a small act of kindness and appreciation for someone else is such a monumental thing. Maybe one of your loved ones is also feeling a bit bummed, so remind them that they’re great and you care about them. As an added bonus, it might make you feel better knowing that you may have just made someone’s day!

4. Do something productive

Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, so you’ll most likely have some sort of obligation throughout the day. Whether it’s homework or picking up a shift, do something productive for your own benefit. Personally, I will be doing homework for a large portion of the day. If that’s not quite your vibe, take a pilates class, go on a walk, or do a quick workout at the gym. If you’d rather do something relaxing, watch a rom-com or read a romantic book. Regardless, we are taking action and doing things that make us feel good this year. An activity like a workout is a great avenue to feeling good and releasing some endorphins. So, get your body and mind moving in some way, shape, or form. I can assure you it will leave you in a better state of mind.

5. Have a Galentine’s excursion with your friends

Round up your single friends and do something fun to celebrate the day. If your taken friends are free, tell them to tag along too! Grab your reds and pinks, heart-monogrammed objects, and confident attitudes. It is super fun to lean into the aesthetics with good company. My friends and I will be going out to a restaurant, eating some good food, and driving around listening to good music. For me, any holiday is an excuse to listen to Taylor Swift. From single-girl anthems to sad-girl ballads, she’s got a great selection for your background tracks of the day. If you’re not into that, find some adequate tunes to fit your Feb. 14 feelings this year. Remember, embrace the fact that it’s all about you!

Finally, if none of these strategies work for you and you’re still feeling a bit down, remember that Feb. 14 is just another day on the calendar. It will come and go along with the other ups and downs throughout the year. It’s okay to be bummed, but don’t linger on the thought too much. Just because you might not be getting your feet wet in the hypothetical pool of a significant other does not mean that you are not swimming in a sea of love. You’re just as much of a prize today as you will be any other day.