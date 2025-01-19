12 Valentine’s Day Outfit Ideas, Depending On How You’re Celebrating

It’s the time of year where stores are filling their aisles with red hearts of chocolate, teddy bears, and bundles of red roses. That’s right — it’s Valentine’s Day! The new year has passed so quickly, and now, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! If you’re anything like me, it’s the perfect time of year to start watching rom-coms and really embrace the love in the air. With the chaos that can come from the beginning of a new year, experiencing the love of a significant other, friends, or family can be comforting and reassuring. The best part of Valentine’s day is the endless possibilities when it comes to celebrating. There’s the classic fancy restaurant, but there’s also movie dates, girls night out, spa night, picnics, sleepovers, and so many more fun options! Whether you are planning to celebrate with your partner or other loved ones, you’re going to need a Valentine’s Day outfit that makes you feel and look amazing.
There can be a lot of pressure when it comes to planning out the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit. Not to worry! I’ve compiled a list of Valentine’s Day outfit ideas no matter how or where you decide to spend the holiday this year.
- Breakfast in bed
-
Breakfast in bed is such a cozy way to celebrate Valentine’s Day! Go for something cute and comfy that will still put you in a Valentine’s Day mood, like this Aerie Teddy Boucle Sweater ($35) with these Hollister Baggy Sweatpants ($45).
- Picnic date
-
It doesn’t have to be summer for you to enjoy a picnic! A denim dress like this Denim Column Midi Dress ($77, Abercrombie & Fitch) layered with a long sleeve like this Women’s Fitted Rib Longsleeve ($20, KOTN) will keep you warm as you share a meal with the ones you love.
- Movie Night
-
If you’re planning on going to the movies, you’re going to want an outfit that’s simple but still gets you in the V-Day mood. Try this, Apricot V-Neck Bell Sleeve Sweater Dress ($40, Rihoas).
- Arcade date
-
Getting your game on can be a super fun way to celebrate V-Day! Going for something breathable and easy to move in is a great choice as you run around the arcade. Try this Everyday Seamless Eyelet Top ($44, Altar’d State) with this High Rise Loose Jean ($60, Abercrombie).
- Concert
-
Celebrating V-Day with a rager? A mini dress with knee-high boots takes going to a concert to another level. This Carlita Mini Dress ($62, Princess Polly) and these Brown PU Knee High Boots ($25, Pretty Little Thing) are a perfect choice for partying all night long.
- Dance Lesson
-
Trying out some new moves with a partner? Dance dates can be fun, but it can be tricky finding something to wear. The trick is to wear a fitted top with loose bottom, so you can feel comfortable while trying new moves. This Rinza Top Pink Floral ($30, Princess Polly) and paired with the Midi Skirt with Lace Trim ($30, Pull&Bear) is a cute and flexible outfit that’s perfect for a dance lesson.
- Solo Night In
-
Going solo for V-Day doesn’t have to be boring! Besides, self-love is one the best kinds of love. So, treat yourself while wearing something cozy, like this Tutorutor Womens Cute Love Heart Print Sweater ($40, Amazon) with a pair of leggings like the Gilly Hicks Active Recharge Foldover Waist Flare Leggings ($25, Hollister). Perfect for a solo movie night, baking, or at-home spa day!
- watching the sunset
-
If you’re planning on watching the sunset, try wearing something that’ll have you glowing whether there’s sun or not, like the Mila Mini Dress ($30, Peppermayo).
- hosting dinner
-
Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate all kinds of love — including friends and family. Hosting dinner can be a great way to show your love and appreciation. This BTFBM Women Cable Knit Sweater ($25) with these Chestnut Neumel UGGs ($140) is a perfect option for a simple-but-cute indoor look.
- sleepover
-
Having a sleepover can be a super fun way to celebrate V-Day! Wearing PJ’s can be a comfy yet stylish choice. Try this Cotton Heart Pointelle Baby Tee ($25, PINK) with these Cotton Heart Pointelle Sleep Shorts ($25, PINK).
- coffee date
-
If a night out isn’t your thing, a morning celebration can be just as good. For a coffee date, wearing something like this pink Chenille Sweater ($39, Pull&Bear) with these AE Stretch Poppy Trousers ($24, American Eagle) is a great way to look good but still casual for a morning date.
- girl’s night out
-
Having a GNO is one of my favorite ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The night is young — especially when you’re out with your friends. Not having a date doesn’t mean you can’t look good. This Trendy Queen Off The Shoulder Top ($15, Amazon) and Low-Rise Denim Mini Skort ($40, Hollister) is perfect to dress up or down.