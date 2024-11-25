Finding Your Peace: Balancing Stress In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reassurance from the source: an extremely burnt-out, overwhelmed, and tired college student. This is what works for me, and hopefully, what might help someone else!

You’re not alone

Cliche, I know. However, I find that being able to empathize with the general public, in this case, the college student body allows for a little bit more stress relief on my part. As a Class-A people watcher, I tend to make up stories about other students as I sit in the library procrastinating my work. The person across the table from me? They have 4 exams tomorrow and a paper due the following night. Man, does that sound terrible. Thinking about what I have to do in terms of what I COULD have to do, tends to ease my mind a little. Take your assignments slow, and do the best you can; nobody can ask for anything more than that.

Practicing gratitude

This one can be tough for a lot of people, including me, but extremely rewarding. However, when you find yourself shifting into that mindset of “I have so much to do,” or “I have no time for anything,” try swapping the “I have” to “I get to have.” For example, “I have so much to do,” becomes “I get to have so much to do,” and how lucky does that make you? The ability to get an education, to get to go to work, to get to have a long to-do-list, is something that someone else somewhere in the world wishes for. The privilege of getting to be stressed because you have a full plate is something to be considered when it feels like a burden. This doesn’t diminish or invalidate the stress that you’re feeling, but allows for another perception of it, in a more positive light.

lists, lists, lists!

Google Calendar, TaskBoard, the Notes App: I love them all. This is another thing you’ve probably heard a million times, and I might be preaching to the choir, but I can’t stress this enough. Navigating how to effectively make these lists, though, might be something I can advise on. This is how I split my lists: homework, typical tasks, and unusual tasks. Every Sunday, I make a list of the homework I have to get done and the date it’s due. On separate lists, I put tasks that don’t occur regularly, but still need to get done. This could be washing my water bottles, a meeting I have only twice a month, etc. Finally, I have a general calendar with my classes, meetings, and major events. This is something I make at the beginning of the semester, and add to periodically as I see fit, or things change. Again, what lists work for you is something you need to learn using trial and error, but if you’re trying to keep everything in your head, it might prove more stressful than helpful.

journaling: free therapy

Don’t get me wrong, I am ALL for real, genuine, one-on-one therapy; I could preach its importance and effectiveness for days. However, whether it’s something you’re afraid of or just something that is not feasible for you at this time, a journal serves as a companion that can provide that similar cathartic relief. Getting everything you’re thinking of out of your head and on paper after a long day is not only relieving but also essential to keeping a happy balance in your mind. For me, once I write how I’m feeling down, it acts as a reason not to let it take over my mind any longer. If I am feeling upset about a particular situation, my journal can feel upset about it after I write about it, while I focus on other things. Again, as I said before, this is in no way meant to invalidate the very true feelings you have about a situation, it is just a means to find a little bit of peace during a busy time. Those pages are always there to alter, revisit, or write more about, but if you need an outlet that is just there to listen, a journal might be that for you.

Ultimately, finding a balance is trial and error that is unique to each individual. Finding that balance for me, is something that I am still working on. This article applies to me as much as it applies to anyone else, as I am still working on finding that balance for myself. I am proud of you for trying your best, and I am proud of you for trying to protect your peace!

With lots of love,

Jordan