6 Beginner Friendly Classes To Try At UConn’s Rec Center

For a long time, I thought working out could never be my thing. I was out of shape, unmotivated, but more than anything, I felt like I didn’t know where to begin. I knew I wanted to be stronger and healthier, but I felt like I didn’t have any starting point. It wasn’t until I started taking yoga classes at the University of Connecticut’s beloved Rec Center that this changed, and I became obsessed with the guidance, motivation, and comfortable environment the classes provided. From easiest to hardest, here are my reviews of some of UConn’s fitness classes.

Gentle Yoga

My first ever fitness class was Gentle Yoga with a dear friend of mine. I had never taken a class at UConn’s Rec Center and was grateful not to do it alone. This class, which is extremely beginner-friendly, left me feeling clear-headed, relaxed, and just a little bendier than the week before. It’s a space for mind-body connectedness, breathing exercises, and to heighten flexibility and balance. Gentle Yoga is a wonderful hour-long experience that I could totally rave about. I would recommend this class to anyone looking to feel more in connection with their body and its capabilities in a space that leaves judgment at the door. It’s also a great way to pick up some yoga vocabulary for anyone looking to get more into their practice!

Yoga Flow

The Rec’s Yoga Flow classes are vinyasa-styled classes, intended to generate more heat within the body. The movements are quicker and the balancing poses are harder than those of Gentle Yoga. However, the class still caters to a beginner audience and recommends modifications throughout the hour or forty-five-minute class. I became totally addicted to Yoga Flow; it became my most consistently attended class at UConn’s rec center. I loved that the balance and flexibility that had already improved from gentle yoga classes carried me into quicker flows, harder balancing poses, and some serious mind-body connection. I was feeling amazing and loved to see the way my practice was improving. I recommend this class to anyone looking for an energizing stretch, to further their flexibility, or just for some time to clear their head.

Human Reformer Pilates

This new class at UConn’s Rec Center is a great way to improve physical strength, posture, flexibility, and core engagement through fun, low-impact exercises. It takes traditional mat pilates exercises but incorporates a FlexKord, which is a resistance training tool that can be adapted to what feels best for you. This makes Human Reformer Pilates an incredibly individualized workout, where you can make it as challenging as it needs to be for you. While I really enjoyed this class, and would totally recommend trying it out, I will say that the FlexKord was difficult to manage at times and requires some getting used to. If you are looking for a satisfying, full-body workout, this class could be for you!

Power Yoga

Power Yoga might just be my favorite class at the Rec. It takes all the skills from Gentle Yoga and Yoga Flow and applies them to faster flows that challenge your endurance. It is a great way to get in a workout that builds on strength and stamina. I find Power Yoga to be an incredibly worthwhile 60 minutes because I leave with the same clarity as gentle yoga but with the satisfaction of a full-body workout. In fact, this class gave me a push towards becoming more motivated to exercise more frequently. I definitely felt intimidated at my first Power Yoga class, but have grown to totally love it, and could not recommend it enough!

ABC (Abs, Booty, Core)

Wow, this class is quite the workout. While I found it challenging, I think it’s a great way to familiarize yourself with some lower body and core workouts that utilize free weights. I have actually since incorporated some of the core workouts I learned from this class into my own workout routine because I liked them so much. Coincidently, the first class I attended was comprised of people who had never taken an ABC class, which left me with the impression that it is a super beginner-friendly class. The instructor, as many of them are at the Rec, was incredibly inclusive and eager to offer modifications to anyone who needed them. I liked the array of weights they had to pick from; it makes for an individualized workout even in a group class. If you feel intimidated going by yourself, bring a friend and get ready to sweat!

Total Body Strength

Last, but certainly not least…Total Body Strength. While still being beginner-friendly, this class really challenges you. It incorporates upper body, lower body, and core circuits, offering an hour-long (and you’ll feel all 60 minutes), well-rounded workout. Like ABC, this class offers the same wide array of free weights, and you get to pick which ones are best for you. In fact, you can even swap out your dumbbells during the class if yours feel too heavy or too light. The Rec can be very intimidating, and if you are interested in weight training but are not ready to brave the gym bros, this could be a great place to build your confidence with using weights. While it is a challenging workout, I absolutely recommend it to anyone looking for a full-body workout.

UConn’s Rec classes are a great place to start your fitness journey, no matter where you’re starting from. They are welcoming and inclusive, and a great way to sample all different kinds of workouts; I hope to see you there!