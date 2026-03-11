A Slower Spring: Hobbies That Beat Endless Scrolling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spring started with me setting a one-hour time limit on my phone. Instead of doomscrolling, I’m replacing losing time with gaining energy. Here are some hobbies and techniques to help you bloom into your most present self this spring.

Digital Burnout

Imagine this: you get home, you were in classes all day, worked, hung out with a friend, and the first thing you do when you have time to yourself is plop on your bed and doomscroll.

This was totally me. I was wasting my own free time, doing something that was mentally draining and didn’t serve me at all. Sometimes I didn’t even necessarily want to scroll; I just did because it was the easiest thing to keep me entertained.

Our Reality

And this isn’t just me. According to a study done by Abd’ Malik Hakeem-Olowu at Harrisburg University, 95% of students have a daily screen time of 7-10 hours. (That’s more than half the time we’re awake!)

In addition, Harmony Healthcare IT found that higher screen time was associated with a negative social impact, noting, “56% say friends and family are less present in social settings due to their phones.” Not to mention health issues such as stress, anxiety and headaches. Acknowledging “Prolonged use of smartphones could affect posture and respiratory function”. While also reinforcing unhealthy attachment, in which “Phone addictions can also prevent us from using our brains for simple tasks, navigating, and entertaining ourselves”.

The feelings I had before, along with this research, were enough to make me realize that something needed to change.

Setting Intention

So I did the one thing I knew would keep me off my phone…I had my mom set a time limit with a password I didn’t know.

At first, I was genuinely struggling, realizing that once the limit was up, I tried to scroll or do something else on my phone. But as the days went on, I noticed I didn’t even meet the limit, or I was indulging in hobbies I’d been ignoring.

For one, I started baking and cooking so much more. From homemade brownies, apple crumbles, lemonade and banana muffins, baking became a time for me to center my thoughts and end up with a sweet treat. It was something I looked forward to when I had free time. To make it easier on myself, I even prepped dry ingredients on weekends, so when I was feeling up to baking, I could easily whip up something delicious. After baking each item, I’ve taken to writing the recipe on a note card, something physical I can hold onto for years.

I started being mindful of how I planned my days. Instead of wasting my energy, I found ways to rejuvenate it. I looked at the TXST Rec fitness classes and planned one for each day. Yoga on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays. Cycling on Tuesday and pilates on Wednesday. The classes were only an hour long, making them the perfect fit for my busy schedule. After every class, I feel calmer, a little tired (the kind of tired you feel after accomplishing a task) and happier. Not to mention that I’m already paying for them in my tuition, so I might as well go.

Instead of watching others be creative on social media, I began craving it myself. I started having the urge to journal and send more pen pal letters. I started carrying my journal with me and got out my pen when a moment got quiet, exciting or nerve-racking. I noticed I was stressing less, and it felt peaceful being able to retreat to my own thoughts instead of endless scrolling stimulation. Sending letters to my pen pal also made me really happy. I love spoiling her with little packages of playlists, flower seeds, stationery and tea. And I can’t forget how wonderful it is to open pages and pages of updates in the letters I receive. It’s basically my newspaper at this point.

Besides filling my time with more fulfilling hobbies, I also had the motivation to see friends more. In the past month, I think I’ve had more hangouts with friends than all of last semester. From going to jazz concerts to joining a friend for a workout, having a picnic by the river, or even going grocery shopping together, I realized how important real connection was. I didn’t want to be wasting my life behind a screen when the real joy comes from making memories that last forever.

Putting it All Together

Reflecting on now, compared to when I didn’t have a screen time limit, I don’t feel tired all the time or defeated. I look forward to the activities filling my day and feel less bored. I also realized I was getting fewer headaches and performing better on assignments.

So this all sounds great, right? But you might be wondering how to start.

The first step should be checking your actual screen time. I was stunned when I first checked and was even confused about how it could be so high. This will serve as a reality check and hopefully motivation…

Second, set the app’s limit. We’re all heavily addicted, and simply saying you’ll use an app less won’t stop you (Or at least it didn’t for me). You’ll still have access to opening it whenever, and at some point, you’ll decide it’s not that big of a deal.

After you have set your app limits, make a list of hobbies or activities in your area that excite you. If you go to TXST, check out the Bobcat Organization Hub, which lists a bunch of events and organizations. Look at some of your Pinterest boards. Are any images calling out to you? Maybe it’s a new recipe, a bracelet craft or a workout challenge. The opportunities are endless.

And if you have a hard time coming up with a list, here’s one I made!

Plan a trip

Make a bucket list

Read a new book

Create outfit ideas

Follow a yoga routine on YouTube

Practice hairstyles or makeup

Go on a scavenger hunt

Go to a park

Make a latte

Play a board game

Hike a trail

Meet a friend for coffee

Go Geocaching

Journal

Make a friendship bracelet

Watercolor outside

Swim at Sewell

Play a video game

Do your nails

Watch a video essay

Build a bouquet

Assemble a LEGO kit

Create homemade cards

Send a letter to a loved one

Drop into a random lecture hall and listen

Go to a farmers’ market

Visit a museum

Follow a dance class on YouTube

Call a friend

Crochet a craft

Print a coloring page

Make a new Spotify playlist

And finally, step four: Step away from doomsrolling and take a chance on an opportunity. At the end of a long day, you deserve to feel content and fulfilled

Happy spring, lovelies!