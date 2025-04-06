The Quarter-Year Check-In: Tips To Audit Your Year So Far

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

2025 is flying by!

As we wrap up the first quarter of the year, I feel that it’s important for us to take a pause and reflect on our wins and setbacks, on the fond memories and the challenges that continue to shape us.

The excitement of the new year has died down, and for many, the resolutions set on the first of January have become nothing but a distant memory. That’s why I think quarter-year check-ins are the perfect way to reclaim our year.

A quarter-year check-in isn’t about harsh self-criticism or feeling guilty about what you haven’t done. It’s about taking stock of our progress and making intentional adjustments where necessary. Think of it as a reset, not a restart.

Here are my top tips for doing a personal audit of your year thus far so that you can ensure the rest of 2025 works in your favour.

Reflect on your Goals and Intentions Pull out that list of New Year’s resolutions (or scroll back to that January notes app entry). What goals still excite you? What progress have you made? What needs work? If some goals still haven’t been achieved, that’s okay. Celebrate every win, no matter how small, and adjust where needed. ✅ Do my current goals still align with what I want? ✅ Have I made progress on any of my goals, even in small ways? ✅ Are there any goals I need to modify or let go of? ✅ What’s one achievement I’m proud of from the past three months? Assess Your Habits & Routines Your daily habits shape your reality. Are your routines supporting the life you want? Take a moment to figure out what’s working and what’s not. Maybe your morning routine sets the tone for a productive day, or your nightly doom-scrolling is cutting into your sleep. Ask yourself: What habits should I keep, improve, or let go of? ✅ What daily habits have been helping me stay on track? ✅ What habits are draining me or slowing me down? ✅ Is my morning/evening routine working for me? ✅ What’s one small habit I can implement to improve my daily life? Look Over Your Finances Three months of spending can add up fast. This is the time to cancel unused subscriptions, adjust your budget, and set a fresh financial goal for the next quarter. ✅ Have I stuck to my budget (if I have one)? ✅ Am I saving as much as I intended to? ✅ What have been my biggest spending patterns over the last three months? ✅ Are there any expenses I can cut or adjust? ✅ What’s one financial goal I want to set for the next quarter? Evaluate Your Mental & Physical Well-Being Have you been prioritizing yourself? Check-in on your stress levels, sleep patterns and overall energy. If something feels off, it might be time to incorporate more mindful practices or simply take a breather. Your well-being should always be a priority, no matter how packed your schedule is. ✅ How have I been feeling mentally and emotionally? ✅ Have I been prioritizing rest and sleep? ✅ Am I moving my body in ways that feel good? ✅ What’s been depleting my energy, and what’s been energizing me? ✅ What’s one self-care habit I can focus on next quarter? Review Your Relationships & Social Life The people around you can heavily impact your mindset and energy. Think about who you’ve been spending time with. Are your relationships supportive and aligned with your growth? If not, it may be time to set some boundaries or shift your focus toward people who uplift you. Also, if life has been busy, this is your reminder to reconnect with your loved ones while you still can. ✅ Who are the people I’ve spent the most time with? ✅ Do my friendships and relationships feel balanced and fulfilling? ✅ Have I been nurturing the relationships that matter most to me? ✅ Do I need to set any boundaries to protect my peace? Revisit Your Career & Academic Development Whether you’re in school, working, or both, this is a great time to check in on your progress. Are you meeting deadlines? Gaining new skills? Feeling excited about where you’re headed? If you feel stagnant, think about what small steps you can take to fix that — whether through seeking mentorship, applying for opportunities, or refining your career goals. ✅ Am I meeting my academic or professional goals? ✅ Do I feel fulfilled by my current path, or do I need to pivot? ✅ Have I taken any steps towards learning new skills or growing my career? ✅ Am I networking and building connections that align with my goals? ✅ What’s one opportunity I want to explore next quarter? Set Clear Intentions for the Next Quarter Now that you’ve reflected, it’s time to set the tone for quarter two. Choose a theme, maybe “growth,” “discipline,” or “balance,” and let that guide your next steps. From there, pick three areas of focus and then set realistic, actionable goals under each. You’d be surprised at how consistent effort over the next three months may add up in a big way. ✅ What word or theme do I want to define for the second quarter? ✅ What are three key areas I will focus on for the next three months? ✅ What’s a realistic goal that I want to accomplish by the next quarter-year check-in?

The beauty of a quarter-year check-in is that it reminds us that progress isn’t about perfection; it’s about intentionality. Every few months, you get a fresh chance to move forward with clarity. So take this moment to reset, refocus, and make the next quarter even better!