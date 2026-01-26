The Doomscroll Detox: Realistic Ways to Limit Screen Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s a very specific pang that pierces your gut when you check the time and realize that you’ve been scrolling for way longer than you had anticipated.

It’s similar to the immense guilt that washes over you as you finally check your screen time and acknowledge the sheer amount of hours that you’ve lost to your social media feed. Personally, that feeling encapsulates my 2025 in a nutshell!

For a lot of us, being on our phones isn’t even always something we consciously decide on anymore. It’s simply what we do when we’re bored, stressed, tired, procrastinating, or trying to fill the quiet in our day-to-day lives.

Not to mention, having grown up with technology always present, it can feel totally normal to be online constantly and justify it—even when it’s impacting our focus, sleep, productivity, and mood.

On the other hand, going cold turkey from screens never seems to fully work.

You need to either log back online to message your project group for school or create a new graphic for work, and, without noticing, you fall back into your regularly scheduled doomscrolling.

Needless to say, if your screen time has been feeling a little too absurd lately, you’re not alone.

It also doesn’t necessarily mean you have to go entirely off the grid and delete every app on your home screen just to redownload them a week later. Sometimes, it’s the smaller, beginner habits that ultimately make the biggest difference.

Here are a few simple ways that I’m planning to use my phone less this year, without making it feel unrealistic: