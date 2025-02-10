The Beauty In Setting A Daily Intention: My Journey So Far

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of a new year, I always create an extensive list of things I want to do. But, year after year, it seems that those goals inevitably aren’t met, ultimately leaving me disappointed.

This year is different — I have challenged myself to approach my now revised, shorter, and more realistic goals with more care by being kinder to myself and setting smaller goals that are actually obtainable. To do this, I set an intention each day that shifts my mindset to be better focused and thoughtful.

It’s a new year and there already is so much that I’m looking forward to: graduation, hopefully a new job, and tackling a new sense of adulthood.

I have goals concerning personal objectives like my mental and physical health, finances, and relationships. In all of these, I am determined to better myself by creating realistic and sustainable habits to achieve through the act of setting daily intentions.

If I’m being honest, I can be quite ambitious, and while that is a trait of mine that I love, it can at the same time become overwhelming — especially when it comes to goal setting. More often than not, I find myself overestimating how realistic my goals can be.

I took some time to understand my approach and I realized that when I did something I considered wrong, I would try to start over and it became an endless cycle until I just gave up. I thought to myself let me rework this system, let me take baby steps. I need to be nicer to myself and give myself some grace.

That’s when I decided I would take it day by day.

Every day I take time to think about what I need to do and I add some time to create daily intentions in my schedule. I reflect on what is realistic to get done and how I can find time to work towards the goals I have set for myself.

For example, I want to be more conscious of how I use my money. When I think about my day, I think about how I usually buy food when I go out and so I tell myself to set time to pack some snacks and a lunch if needed. I will tell myself to be mindful of my overindulging and remind myself of it all day.

On some days, I find myself concerned about the cleanliness of my room. On days when I have the capacity, I thrive in tidy environments and intend to be mindful of my space. I will usually start by making my bed, putting away dirty clothes and eventually find myself rearranging my vanity and cleaning my mirrors.

This may sound corny and silly to some but, this is what works for me! I want to take better care of myself, starting with how I communicate internally. I haven’t always been the best at taking care of my well-being. Talking to myself with kindness and patience has allowed me to be realistic and not set myself up for failure.

Another task I try to complete every day is making my bed. I have been on a month-long streak of making my bed every morning. It sounds small and probably surprising but I have gotten in the habit of doing it once I’m on my feet.

That’s what this mindset change is about: creating and practicing sustainable goals. I find myself meeting my step goals nearly every day and impulse buying less.

Watching the TikToks of people doing the 75 Hard Challenge, and even the modified versions made me feel like something was wrong with me. However, I realized that I strive better when I take things day by day.

I can’t make it to the gym or read a chapter of a book every day and that’s okay. I can, though, plan out my days effectively and still do things that will improve my mental, physical, and emotional health.

Nobody knows me better than I know myself. I constantly remind myself that everybody is different and another person’s system to improve themself will look different from mine. Sustainability and honesty are how I will meet the goals I set for myself and so I encourage others to also consider thinking about how they can get themselves in a mindset that nurtures their needs. Nobody knows you better than you know yourself!