How A 30-Minute Podcast Changed My Mindset

I think for many of us, when we hear the word mindfulness, we remember the forced meditation activities in elementary school by teachers talking about calming the sparkling glitter dancing around in our heads — at least, I do.

While those teachers had good intentions, the practice always left a bad taste in my mouth. It was never something I wanted to do and ultimately, mindfulness felt like something pushed onto me. To me, it always felt patronizing, as if meditation was an oversimplified explanation of the cure to anxiety and stress. So, for a long time, I put my fingers in my ears every time the topic of meditation came up. It wasn’t until recently that I decided to give it another try.

I stumbled across Mindfulness for Beginners while searching for, as the title suggests, a beginner’s guide to mindfulness and meditation, and I could not be happier that I found it.

Hosted and created by Shaun Donaghy, Mindfulness for Beginners is a podcast I listen to each and every day. Since its creation in 2020, Donaghy has made over 250 episodes. Each episode consists of an introduction, lesson or focus for the day, a guided meditation and a list of things to practice before the next episode. What I love most about this podcast is Donaghy’s comedic approach to the practice of mindfulness.

Donaghy, a man from northern Ireland, found this perfect niche for discussing mindfulness without feeling like he’s preaching to you. He relates the practice to his less-than-ideal driving skills, humans’ history with dogs, and gardening routines.

Whatever topic he decides to discuss in an episode, he always makes sure to tie it back to his lived experience, and I think that is what makes me connect so much with this podcast. Instead of sounding like you are being lectured about the proper ways to practice mindfulness, it feels as though you are talking to a friend about his experience. I find myself laughing at how corny the podcast can sometimes be, and Donaghy perfectly juxtaposes this silliness with the more complex topics that go along with meditation, like anxiety, depression, and anger.

While I can’t say that meditation can cure anything, it has helped me feel more in control and grounded. I have been listening to Mindfulness for Beginners for a while now, and I genuinely think that it has improved my quality of life and mindset. I find that after the podcast, I feel so much more focused and calm.

For me, it’s a great thing to do before trying to get schoolwork done so that I can really focus without having a million thoughts interrupt me. Donaghy recommends listening at least once a week, claiming that if you do so, you will feel a shift in your mindset.

As Donaghy once said, “Congratulations, you’re officially someone who meditates. Please collect your tie-dye t-shirt, kale smoothie recipe book, and a lifetime supply of incense from your local co-op.”