Does The World Revolve Around Me? Maybe It Does…

We’ve all heard it before: “The world doesn’t revolve around you.” It’s a line thrown around to humble, to correct, and to remind us to think bigger.

But maybe, just maybe, the world does revolve around me, well, I mean us.

Perhaps, when you put yourself first and focus inward, it does feel like the world starts to revolve around you. Not in a selfish, self-absorbed way. But in a deeply personal, grounding, and liberating way.

When You Focus on Yourself

We live in a world that constantly pulls our attention in a thousand directions through social media, balancing family and friends, and reaching expectations. It’s so easy to get lost in the noise. However, when you take a step back and turn inward to actually sit with your thoughts, goals, and emotions, everything falls into place: everything starts with you.

Focusing on yourself isn’t about tuning out others; it’s about tuning in to what matters for your own growth. It’s about becoming the center of your attention in your own universe so that everything you do radiates from that strong, centred place.

When You Learn to Rely on Yourself

There’s a quiet power in knowing you’ve got you! Stop waiting for others to come through or outsourcing your stability. Start showing up for yourself differently. Become your own safety net, your own cheerleader, and your own motivator.

I’ve learned over time that relying on yourself is not about doing everything on your own, and it’s not about being solely financially independent, either. It’s also certainly not about shouldering every hardship you face all on your lonesome.

It’s about staying true to your own values, which may not align with society’s priorities. It’s about thinking independently, making those difficult decisions for yourself, embracing individuality, and striving towards your own goals. To feel happy by yourself, in yourself, and about yourself.

Suddenly, things that used to shake you no longer do. Rejection stings less. Delays become lessons. You trust that even if things don’t go as planned, you’ll figure it out. That kind of self-reliance isn’t built overnight, but once it clicks, everything shifts.

When You Put Yourself First

People often say that putting yourself first is selfish. But I’d argue it’s necessary. Because how can you pour into others if your cup is empty?

Choosing yourself isn’t about ignoring people; it’s about honouring your needs, values, and peace. Something incredible happens when you do; the things you can’t control begin to lose their grip on you. Not because they disappear, but because your foundation is solid enough to weather them.

You don’t chase validation anymore. You don’t cling to outcomes. You move with purpose, not panic.

So… Does the World Revolve Around You?

In a beautiful, centred, healthy way, the world does revolve around you. Maybe when you align with who you are and trust yourself fully, the chaos subsides. The answers become clearer. The pieces begin to fall into place, not because you forced them to, but because you finally stopped forcing yourself to be everywhere but where you are.

“The world doesn’t revolve around you” …oh, best believe it does.