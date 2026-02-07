Everything You Need to Know to Enjoy Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here at The New School, Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl isn’t just a halftime show. It’s a cultural reset.

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cultural moments of the year. This isn’t just a performance. It’s a celebration of Latin music, Puerto Rican identity, and global influence on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Before we get into outfits, songs, and learning how to move your hips without panicking, let’s talk about why this moment matters. Understanding the context makes the fun stuff hit harder.

Whether you’re watching in Spanish, English, or you only know the lyrics thanks to TikTok, here’s how to be fully prepared and fully present.

Why This Is a Big Deal 🌎

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has built his career by doing what people said couldn’t be done. He dominated global charts without changing his language, his sound, or his identity to make others comfortable.

He is the first Latin solo artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, and he arrives at this moment after winning Album of the Year at the Grammys with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the first all-Spanish album to ever take home the award.

In a recent Apple Music press conference, Bad Bunny emphasized that his music is about representing Puerto Rico honestly. It celebrates joy while also acknowledging political and social realities. His work is rooted in community, history, and culture, all wrapped in high-energy, party-forward soundscapes. He’s promised the halftime show will be fun and full of cultural expression.

This performance is not about “crossing over.”

It’s about bringing the culture with him.

What that likely means???

• Caribbean rhythms like reggaetón, dembow, and salsa influences

• Visuals inspired by the beach, the barrio, and Latin nightlife

• A show that prioritizes energy, movement, and emotion

This isn’t meant to be polite. It’s meant to be felt.

What Songs Might Be Performed 🎤

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but superfans and setlist predictions point to a strategic mix of fan favorites, streaming giants, and culturally significant tracks.

Bad Bunny’s catalog is massive, but Super Bowl performances usually balance recognition, momentum, and impact.

🔥 “Tití Me Preguntó”

One of his most-streamed songs ever and instantly recognizable from the first few seconds. It’s loud, playful, chaotic, and built for a stadium. This is the crowd song. If it doesn’t play, people will riot emotionally.

⚡ “Safaera”

A fan favorite known for its beat switches. Even a shortened version would send Latin clubs, living rooms, and group chats into a collective spiral.

🌊 “DÁKITI”

One of his most globally recognized tracks. Smooth, hypnotic, and perfect for pacing the show while pulling in casual viewers.

✊ “El Apagón”

One of the most danced songs on his last tour, blending electronic and techno sounds that would transition beautifully on a big stage. It’s also deeply political and unmistakably Puerto Rican.

How to Move Like Benito 🕺

Good news. Bad Bunny’s music is not choreography-based. You are not auditioning for a music video.

His sound blends reggaetón, trap, salsa, and Caribbean rhythms, which means your movements don’t need to be sharp or technical. They just need to be natural.

Do this:

• Bend your knees slightly

• Let your hips move side to side

• Keep your shoulders loose

• Move like you’re listening, not performing

If you look like you’re having fun, you’re doing it right. Period.

Latino Food to Match the Vibe 🍽️

The food should match the music. Bold, communal, comforting, and easy to share.

For a watch party, think bright flavors and dishes people can graze on while dancing in the living room.

• Cuban-style roasted pork

• Garlic shrimp with olive oil and herbs

• Arroz con gandules with sofrito, tomato sauce, and pigeon peas

• Tacos al pastor with pineapple, onion, and cilantro

• Mofongo bites made from mashed green plantains, garlic, and pork cracklings

• Piña colada, fruit punch, mojitos, or a classic Moscow Mule

Look for food that feels like celebration, not caution.

Benito’s Dress Code 👗

Bad Bunny’s fashion is a statement. Bold, playful, beach-inspired, and unapologetically expressive.

His style philosophy is confidence first. The outfit is just the bonus.

Outfit inspiration:

• Oversized shirts with bold prints

• Linen sets or flowy pieces

• Pops of neon, red, yellow, or electric blue

Key elements to channel:

• Pava hats, a recent staple in his performances

• Oversized sunglasses

• Statement jewelry like pearls, chains, or bold earrings

• Colorful sneakers or sandals

P.S. You don’t need designer. You need attitude.

Possible Guest Appearances 🎤

Nothing has been officially announced, but rumors and fan wish lists include artists closely tied to Bad Bunny’s global rise.

• Cardi B is frequently mentioned, especially given their massive hit “I Like It.”

• J Balvin is another strong possibility, having collaborated with Benito early in his international success and released a joint album with him.

• Culture reporters have also speculated about Puerto Rican legends like Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, or Jennifer Lopez.

Part of the magic of the halftime show is the unexpected…

How and When to Watch 📺

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Time: Around 7:30 PM ET, shortly after the second quarter

Broadcast on NBC, Telemundo, ESPN, and Fox Sports.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance is more than a concert. It’s a cultural milestone.

You don’t need to know every lyric or catch every reference. Let the music move you, appreciate the culture behind it and enjoy a moment that wasn’t designed to explain itself.